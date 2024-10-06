How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details

Hurricane Helene is a Category 4 storm that made landfall on September 26, ravaging the southeastern United States and leaving a path of devastation in six states. With winds reaching catastrophic speeds, Helene washed away homes, destroyed roads, and left millions without electricity and cell phone service. The storm is now one of the deadliest to hit the U.S. mainland since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. As of Saturday, October 5, the death toll rose to 227, with most victims in North Carolina, Georgia, and South Carolina.
Helene came ashore in Florida’s Big Bend area, carving a wide path of destruction as it moved northward. The storm caused catastrophic flooding, wind damage, and widespread power outages. Homes were submerged, roads were destroyed, and the lives of countless residents were forever changed. Helene's impact was felt far from the coast, with mountainous regions hundreds of miles inland experiencing some of the most devastating effects.
Death Toll and Missing Persons
The number of deaths stood at 225 on Friday but increased by two the following day, as more bodies were recovered in South Carolina. Authorities have yet to determine how many people are still unaccounted for, and with hundreds missing, the death toll could continue to rise. Among those unaccounted for is Kim Ashby, a resident of Elk Park, North Carolina, who was swept away by floodwaters while having breakfast with her husband, Rod Ashby, on the morning of September 27, as reported by CNN.
Kim’s story is just one of many tragic accounts emerging from this disaster. The Ashbys were at their second home in Elk Park, which they had been building for two years, when the house was suddenly swept away by the flooding Elk River. Rod survived by clinging to a tree branch but has been searching for his wife ever since. Search teams using helicopters, drones, and dogs have been unable to locate her, and her family is still holding out hope that she may have somehow survived.
Impact on North Carolina
North Carolina has been hit particularly hard by Hurricane Helene. Asheville, a city in the western mountains of the state, has experienced widespread damage. Workers are still cleaning mud and debris from businesses and homes, including New Belgium Brewing Company, located next to the French Broad River. Thousands of residents and businesses in Asheville have been affected by the storm, and more than 83,000 people across the state have registered for individual assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
MaryAnn Tierney, a regional administrator for FEMA, announced that more than $27 million in individual assistance has already been approved for North Carolina residents. In Buncombe County, where Asheville is located, more than $12 million has been approved for survivors. Tierney emphasized the importance of registering for disaster assistance, noting that it is the first step in the recovery process. She assured residents that FEMA is working to provide immediate relief, including food, water, medicine, and other essential items, as well as displacement assistance for those who cannot return to their homes.
A Community in Shock
The damage in Asheville and surrounding areas is severe, with entire communities left in ruins. Many residents are still in shock over the extent of the destruction. Jazmine Rodgers, a volunteer helping with recovery efforts in Asheville, described the overwhelming smell of death in the air as bodies continue to be recovered. "You’re driving past cities, and you can smell the dead bodies," Rodgers said, comparing the situation to the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Rodgers and others are using pack mules to help rescue people in areas where roads are still impassable.
Asheville, located at the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, sits at the intersection of two major rivers, making it particularly vulnerable to flooding. The city, home to nearly 95,000 people, turned into a "catch basin" for rain pouring down from higher elevations, according to Asheville Fire Chief Michael Cayse. The floodwaters rose rapidly, overwhelming the city and surrounding areas. Hundreds of miles of roads and bridges were destroyed, complicating emergency response efforts and leaving some areas reachable only by helicopter.
Support and Recovery
Amid the devastation, the community is rallying to support those affected by the storm. Dolly Parton, the iconic country music star, has announced a $1 million donation to the Mountain Ways Foundation, a nonprofit organization providing immediate assistance to victims of the storm. Parton, who grew up in the mountains of East Tennessee, said she feels a personal connection to the victims of Hurricane Helene. "I cannot stand to see anyone hurting, so I wanted to do what I could to help after these terrible floods," Parton said. Her businesses and foundation have pledged to match her donation, bringing the total contribution to $2 million.
Vice President Kamala Harris also visited North Carolina on Saturday, marking her second trip to a state devastated by Hurricane Helene in just four days. During her visit, Harris met with victims and first responders and received a briefing from the North Carolina Air National Guard. The guard has been working tirelessly to deliver food and supplies to the hardest-hit areas, airlifting more than 100,000 pounds of food to affected communities. Harris praised the resilience of the people she met, saying, "I think that these moments of crisis bring out some of the best of who we could be and who we are."
A Lingering Sense of Loss
For many, the aftermath of Hurricane Helene will be felt for years to come. In small mountain towns like Chimney Rock, the entire community has been wiped out. Mayor Peter O'Leary described the devastation in his village, where fewer than 200 people lived before the storm. "Every single business, every single building has been destroyed or severely damaged," O'Leary said.
Joseph Franklin McElroy, a resident of Maggie Valley, North Carolina, said his 6-year-old twins are still unaware that their favorite teacher, who they considered "like a second mom," drowned during the storm. "Now we face having to tell them that this grand adventure killed their beloved teacher," McElroy said. He expressed frustration with the poor communication between local authorities and residents, noting that many people are still searching for their loved ones without knowing if they’ve been rescued or not.