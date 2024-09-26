Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect

Hurricane Helene, a fast-moving and rapidly intensifying storm, is surging across the Gulf of Mexico and closing in on northwestern coast of United States' Florida. Bringing with it dangerous winds, heavy rains, and potentially deadly flash floods, Helene threatens to be one of the most destructive hurricanes to strike the southeastern US in a year.
Officials are warning residents in its path to prepare immediately, as the storm is expected to cause an "unsurvivable" storm surge, particularly in Apalachee Bay. Thousands of Floridians have already been urged to evacuate as time runs out before the hurricane makes landfall later today.
A Category 4 Hurricane
Hurricane Helene is currently classified as a Category 4 hurricane, a major storm, and is predicted to make landfall this evening on Florida’s northwestern coast. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has issued warnings about the storm’s intense strength, forecasting winds of at least 130 miles per hour by Thursday afternoon.
The NHC has also cautioned that “additional strengthening is possible” in the hours leading up to impact. By the time Helene reaches Florida, its winds may surpass 140 miles per hour, making it one of the most powerful storms to hit the region in over a year.
The centre of Helene is expected to strike near Apalachicola, a city located in Florida’s Big Bend area, where the most dangerous winds and storm surges will occur. This storm surge could reach up to six meters (20 feet) in height, which could be devastating for communities along the coast. The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has described this forecast as a “nightmare surge scenario for Apalachee Bay,” urging residents to take evacuation orders seriously.
Early Impacts
Although Helene has not yet made landfall in the United States, it has already wreaked havoc in Mexico and Cuba. The storm formed on Tuesday in the Caribbean Sea and quickly intensified into a hurricane by Wednesday, September 25, as it passed near Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.
In Cancun, strong winds and heavy rains battered the resort city, toppling trees and flooding streets. In parts of Quintana Roo, cars were submerged, and many homes suffered severe water damage as waves battered the shoreline. Though Helene did not make direct landfall in Mexico, its effects were felt along the coast, where 50,000 residents in the western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba, lost electricity.
Helene is expected to dump up to 15 inches (38 centimetres) of rain in isolated parts of Florida once it reaches land, adding to the risks of flash flooding and urban flooding across the state. Heavy rains are likely to affect communities far from the coast, as Helene’s fast-moving speed will allow damaging winds and rainfall to penetrate hundreds of miles inland, including into Georgia, Alabama, and the southern Appalachian Mountains.
A Historic Storm
Experts are already describing Helene as one of the largest and most dangerous hurricanes to hit the Gulf of Mexico in years. According to Phil Klotzbach, a hurricane researcher at Colorado State University, Helene’s size and wind field are comparable to other massive storms, such as Hurricane Irma in 2017 and Hurricane Wilma in 2005. Only three Gulf hurricanes since 1988 have been larger.
The National Weather Service has warned that hurricane conditions could extend far inland, with areas as far as 160 kilometers north of the Georgia-Florida line expecting significant impacts. In preparation, more than half of Georgia’s public schools and several universities have canceled classes, as storm warnings now cover much of the southeastern United States. Federal authorities have pre-positioned generators, food, water, and search-and-rescue teams across the affected areas to respond once the hurricane passes.
Hurricane Helene’s wind field is expected to be so large that it could affect areas as far north as Washington, DC, and Indianapolis. Meteorologists say that if the storm stays on its current trajectory, it could bring the worst hurricane-related conditions to a major southern inland city like Atlanta in more than 35 years.
Transportation Disruptions
As Helene nears landfall, transportation across the region has been significantly disrupted. According to FlightAware, around 800 flights have been canceled as of Thursday, most of them departing from Tampa International Airport, which has already ceased all commercial and cargo operations. Airports in Fort Myers, Clearwater, Sarasota, and Tallahassee have also reported numerous cancellations and delays.
The storm’s impact on travel is expected to worsen as it strengthens. Major highways leading out of Florida are already seeing heavy traffic as residents attempt to evacuate the area, and emergency officials have warned that roads may become impassable due to flooding and debris.
In response to the hurricane’s approach, governors of Florida, Georgia, Virginia, and the Carolinas have all declared states of emergency. Over 40 million people across the southeastern US are under hurricane or tropical storm warnings, and tens of thousands have been ordered to evacuate.
In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis has urged residents to follow their emergency plans and stockpile necessary supplies, such as water, food, and medical items. He warned, however, that the size and speed of Helene mean residents should avoid traveling hundreds of miles away to evacuate. Instead, he encouraged Floridians to seek refuge in nearby shelters. To assist with evacuations, the Florida Division of Emergency Management has partnered with Uber to provide free rides to shelters for those in counties under evacuation orders.
“Remember, you run from the water, but you hide from the wind,” Governor DeSantis said, emphasizing the danger posed by both the storm surge and high winds.
In Crawfordville, Florida, residents have been stocking up on essentials as evacuation orders spread across the region. Christine Nazworth, a resident, was seen filling her cart with bottled water, baked goods, and ready-made meals at a local Walmart as she prepared for the storm. "You never know how long you’ll be without power, so it’s better to be safe than sorry,” she said.
Preparing for Helene’s Aftermath
In addition to evacuation orders, numerous school districts along Florida’s Gulf Coast have canceled classes, and universities in the path of the storm have closed their campuses. Federal authorities have also moved emergency supplies, generators, and power restoration teams into position ahead of the storm.
While Helene is expected to weaken after making landfall, its fast speed means that strong winds and heavy rains will continue to affect inland communities, particularly those in southern Appalachia. Landslides are a real concern in the mountainous areas of Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee, where the combination of heavy rain and steep terrain makes the risk of flooding even more severe.
As the Southeast prepares for Hurricane Helene, meteorologists are already keeping an eye on another storm forming in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Isaac, which developed on Wednesday, is forecast to strengthen as it moves across the open ocean. By the end of the week, Isaac could become a hurricane, potentially threatening Bermuda and the Azores.
Meanwhile, in the Pacific, Tropical Storm John is also gaining strength after it formed off the coast of Mexico. John has already brought heavy rain and mudslides to southern Mexico, where at least two people have died.
Helene’s rapid intensification is part of a broader pattern of hurricanes growing stronger more quickly, a phenomenon that scientists attribute to climate change. Rising ocean temperatures, fueled by pollution from fossil fuels, provide storms like Helene with the energy they need to develop more quickly and reach higher wind speeds.