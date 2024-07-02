International

Hurricane Beryl Strengthens Into Category 5 Storm, Moves Towards Jamaica; 1 Dead

Beryl ripped off doors, windows and roofs in homes across the southeastern Caribbean on Monday after making landfall on the island of Carriacou in Grenada as the earliest Category 4 storm in the Atlantic, fuelled by its record warm waters.

(AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Hurricane Beryl's winds batter Carlisle Bay in Bridgetown, Barbados, Monday, July 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
info_icon

Hurricane Beryl grew to Category 5 strength as it moved across islands in the southeastern Caribbean and is currently moving towards Jamaica.

The storm made landfall on Carriacou in Grenada, marking the earliest occurrence of a Category 4 storm in the Atlantic, powered by unusually warm ocean waters.

It caused significant damage, tearing off doors, windows, and roofs from homes throughout the region.

Hurricane Beryl Makes Landfall As Category 4 Storm Near Island Of Grenada | Details - AP
Hurricane Beryl Makes Landfall As Category 4 Storm Near Island Of Grenada | Details

BY Associated Press

Grenada's Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell informed late Monday that one person had died and authorities had not been able to assess the situation on the islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

There were initial reports of major damage but communications were largely down.

Late Monday, Beryl's winds increased to 160 mph (260 kph). Fluctuations in strength were likely in the coming days.

Beryl was about 510 miles (825 kilometres) east-southeast of Isla Beata in the Dominican Republic and was moving west-northwest at 22 mph (33 kph).

It was forecast to pass near Jamaica on Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center warned Monday evening that the storm has become “even stronger as it moves quickly across the southeastern Caribbean".

“Fluctuations in strength are likely during the next day or so, but Beryl is expected to remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane as its moves over the eastern Caribbean,” the center reportedly said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  2. Who Is Baba Rajinder Kalia? Indian-Origin Cult Leader Fined By UK Court For Sexual Abuse, Financial Exploitation
  3. PM Modi Offers Water To Opposition MP Raising Slogans During Lok Sabha His speech | WATCH
  4. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
  5. 'How Many Pages In Constitution': Did Anurag Thakur's Question Stump Rahul Gandhi? Fake Video Goes Viral
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 400 Crore Mark In India
  2. Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
  3. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  4. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
  5. People Recognised 'Kill' And Its Actors After Screening At TIFF: Lakshya Lalwani
Sports News
  1. AUT 1-2 TUR, Euro 2024: Turkiye Ride On Merih Demiral's Heroics To Storm Into Quarterfinals - In Pics
  2. Indian Team's Departure Further Delayed; Expected To Reach New Delhi Thursday Morning
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
  4. Brazil Crown Every November 19th 'King Pele Day' - A Day to Celebrate The Football Legend
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: USA Back in The Game; Men's Football Team Vies For Medal After 16 Years
World News
  1. Russia Violated International Law By Imprisoning WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: UN Experts
  2. Italian Landowner Held Over Death Of Indian Worker In Accident With Farm Equipment
  3. Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'
  4. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  5. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Collect Mud, Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet On His Exit Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign