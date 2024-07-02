Hurricane Beryl Strengthens Into Category 5 Storm, Moves Towards Jamaica; 1 Dead

Hurricane Beryl grew to Category 5 strength as it moved across islands in the southeastern Caribbean and is currently moving towards Jamaica.
The storm made landfall on Carriacou in Grenada, marking the earliest occurrence of a Category 4 storm in the Atlantic, powered by unusually warm ocean waters.
It caused significant damage, tearing off doors, windows, and roofs from homes throughout the region.
Grenada's Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell informed late Monday that one person had died and authorities had not been able to assess the situation on the islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique.
There were initial reports of major damage but communications were largely down.
Late Monday, Beryl's winds increased to 160 mph (260 kph). Fluctuations in strength were likely in the coming days.
Beryl was about 510 miles (825 kilometres) east-southeast of Isla Beata in the Dominican Republic and was moving west-northwest at 22 mph (33 kph).
It was forecast to pass near Jamaica on Wednesday.
The National Hurricane Center warned Monday evening that the storm has become “even stronger as it moves quickly across the southeastern Caribbean".
“Fluctuations in strength are likely during the next day or so, but Beryl is expected to remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane as its moves over the eastern Caribbean,” the center reportedly said.