Hong Kong: Jordanian Worker Falls Off Truck At Airport, Dies After Being Hit By Towed Aircraft

In a tragic incident, a ground worker at the Hong Kong airport, who fell off a tow truck, was killed after being hit by the towed aircraft on Tuesday, authorities said. As per media reports, the rare incident has also led to the arrest of the truck driver for dangerous driving.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, the 34-year-old Jordanian national was reportedly riding in the passenger seat of a tow truck when he fell out of the vehicle and was hit by the towed plane.
With multiple serious injuries, the emergency workers discovered the man lying on a taxiway in the early hours of Tuesday.
Hong Kong's airport authority said the man was an employee at ground support and maintenance firm China Aircraft Services.
"It is suspected that the seat belt was left unfastened while the staff was working on the (vehicle)," the authority said.
According to police, the tow truck's 60-year-old driver had been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death.
He has been detained pending an investigation, the police added.