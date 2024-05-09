International

First Shipment Of Aid To The US-Built Floating Pier In Gaza Departs From Cyprus

The US vessel, loaded with much needed humanitarian assistance, departed from the Larnaca port with the aim of transferring as much aid to Gaza as possible through the maritime corridor, said Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos.

File Photo
humanitarian aid has left a port in Cyprus File Photo
A shipment of humanitarian aid has left a port in Cyprus and is on its way to the US-built pier in Gaza, the first delivery to the newly built ramp, Cyprus' foreign minister said on Thursday.

The trip comes some two months after US President Joe Biden gave the order to build the large floating platform several miles off the Gaza coast that will be the launching pad for deliveries.

