International

Erratic Internet Services May Drive Away Foreign Investors From Pakistan: Industry Leaders

Erratic internet services in Pakistan, due to a controversial government firewall, may drive away foreign businesses, industry leaders warn.

Laptop
(Image for representation)
info_icon

The slow and erratic performance of the internet in Pakistan due to a controversial firewall system being installed by the government has led to business and industry associations warning of a mass exodus of foreign businesses from the country.

The warnings by the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) and the Pakistan Software Houses Association (PSHA) came months after some of the top companies, including Uber, Pfizer, Shell, Eli Elly (USA), Sanofi (France), Telenor (Norway), Lotto Chemical (South Korea) sold either their entire or partial holdings to local companies.

The move indicated a substantial outflow of foreign investments and questioned Pakistan’s investment climate, economic policies and regulatory hurdles.

“Many multinational companies (MNCs) are either planning to relocate their back offices from Pakistan or have already done so, as the reported imposition of a firewall causes widespread internet disruptions across the country,” the PBC said in a statement.

A top financial analyst, Sarwat Ali said, the digital economy is imperative for a growing economy in any country.

“Pakistan is already facing economic challenges because of growing unemployment and sluggish growth and it doesn’t need investors and businesses to feel insecure about the future of their digital/outsourced businesses,” he added.

A recent report claimed that over the past two years, nine multi-million super-rich companies had divested their assets in Pakistan highlighting a significant setback for the country’s economy.

 Their exit, including from several key sectors, reflects a broader concern over the issue of internet freedom in Pakistan and the infrastructure to provide businesses with the best facilities.

The PBC said that last year, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce registered 8,036 new Pakistani businesses and this figure had grown to 3,968 Pakistani companies registered in Dubai between January and June 2024 — making Pakistan the second-ranked country on the list.

This migration reflects a deepening lack of confidence in the government’s economic policies. Key factors contributing to this trust deficit include the high cost of doing business, political uncertainties, soaring electricity costs, and deteriorating law and order.

The tech industry has already expressed serious concern over the recent internet slowdown.

The PSHA has also warned that the country could lose almost USD 300 million every month and more because of the imposition of a national firewall, which is causing prolonged internet disconnections and erratic performance of virtual private networks, threatening a “complete meltdown of business operations.”

The country recorded USD 298 million in IT exports in June, up 33 per cent from the year before. During the fiscal year that ended in June, IT exports were worth USD 3.2 billion, up 24 per cent from USD 2.5 billion in the fiscal year 2023.

The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) also warned that frequent internet disruptions in Pakistan could derail the country’s economic progress.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Delhi Premier League Opens With Glitzy Opening Ceremony; Badshah, Sonam Bajwa Steal Limelight
  2. London Spirit To Become MI London? IPL Owners May Rename Hundred Teams With Minority Stake
  3. WI Vs RSA 2nd Test: Jason Holder Confident Of West Indies Revival In Face Of Proteas Advantage
  4. The Root Debate: Can Joe Surpass Sachin Tendulkar, And What About Other Fabs - Stats
  5. Birmingham Phoenix Vs Southern Brave, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Hundred Men's Eliminator
Football News
  1. Serie A: Antonio Conte Warns Of Much-Needed Napoli Rebuild
  2. Ipswich Town 0-2 Liverpool: It Is 'Quite Different' Under Arne Slot, Says Mo Salah
  3. EFL Championship Wrap: Luton Town Survive Scare Against Portsmouth To Get First Point, Leeds Draw Against West Brom
  4. Ligue 1: PSG Confirm Goncalo Ramos Will Undergo Surgery On Ankle Ligament Sprain
  5. India's Riiohlang Dhar Chosen As Assistant Referee At FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2024
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Rallies To Reach Cincinnati Open Quarter-Finals
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Sumit Nagal Joins India For World Group I Tie Against Sweden; Yuki Bhambri Withdraws
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Strolls Into Quarters After Marta Kostyuk Triumph
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Crashes Out Of Cincinnati Open After Shock Loss To Gael Monfils
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: Roads And Apple Orchards Damaged, 132 Roads Closed
  2. Union Health Ministry To Form Panel To Enhance Security Of Healthcare Workers
  3. ‘BJP Doing Politics’: Akhilesh Yadav Defends Mamata In Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder Case
  4. UPSC Lateral Entry: 45 Posts Across Ministries | Salary, Eligibility & Application Details
  5. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: 'Opposition Disturbing Bengal', Says TMC's Kunal; Centre To Form Panel To Ensure Security
Entertainment News
  1. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  2. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  3. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  4. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
US News
  1. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
  2. Why Are More People Moving To Disaster-Prone Areas?
  3. Where Is Amber Frey Now? Insights After Her Appearance On Netflix’s American Murder
  4. Indian-Origin Store Owner Killed In US Robbery Shooting By Teenage Boy
  5. McDonald's Collector's Cups Are A Huge Disappointment—Here’s Why
World News
  1. Nepal: Glacial Lake Outburst Devastated Village In Everest Region, Experts Confirm
  2. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
  3. Hurricane Ernesto Makes Landfall On Bermuda As Category 1 Storm
  4. Why Are More People Moving To Disaster-Prone Areas?
  5. Massive Brawl In Turkish Parliament, Blood On Floor As MPs Engage In Fistfight
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: 'Opposition Disturbing Bengal', Says TMC's Kunal; Centre To Form Panel To Ensure Security
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
  4. Pakistan National Involved In 26/11 Terror Attack Extraditable To India, Says US Court
  5. Trouble For Siddaramaiah As Karnataka Governor Gives Nod To Prosecute CM In MUDA Scam
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 17, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know