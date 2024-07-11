International

‘No Omelette For A Week’: Elon Musk Reacts To NYT Frontpage News On SpaceX Launch Destroying 9 Bird Nests

The New York Times reported that debris from the SpaceX launch damaged a fragile migratory bird habitat surrounding the launch site, destroying nine bird nests.

Elon Musk Reacts To SpaceX Launch Destroying 9 Bird Nests
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has made a lighthearted pledge to not eat omelettes for a week. This came after The New York Times highlighted the environmental impact of his recent SpaceX launch, which destroyed nine bird nests.

It all started when American podcaster Mike Pesca shared a picture of the front page of The New York Times in a post on social media platform X and questioned its editorial choices.

BY Outlook Web Desk

Sharing The New York Times front page on social media, Pesca wrote:"If you aren't familiar with the grammar of the Times front page layout here it is: The top right story is the lead story, the top left story is the sub-lead, and everything else above the fold is the important news of the day."

“Today the New York Times says the second most important story is mounting pressure from senior congressional Dems to push Biden out of the race. The 3rd most important story is a shocking French election results upending all expectations. The MOST important story is Elon Musk's successful space launch destroying nine bird nests.”

The post gained traction on social media, prompting Elon Musk to respond. Musk wrote, "To make up for this heinous crime, I will refrain from having omelette for a week.”

As Elon Musk’s Starship — the largest rocket ever manufactured — successfully blasted toward the sky last month, the launch was hailed as a giant leap for SpaceX and the United States’ civilian space program.

Later, The New York Times reported that debris from the launch damaged a fragile migratory bird habitat surrounding the launch site, destroying nine bird nests. “None of the nine nests recorded by the nonprofit Coastal Bend Bays & Estuaries Program before the launch had survived intact.”

