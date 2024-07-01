‘When Will Politicians Or Their Interns Learn?’: Elon Musk Calls Out Kamala Harris For ‘Lying’ On X

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk on Monday once again praised the Community Notes feature on the microblogging site X, after it corrected a post by US Vice President Kamala Harris.
Kamala Harris claimed that Donald Trump, who is up against Democrat candidate Joe Biden in the US presidential race, would ban abortion nationwide if he is voted to power.
"President Joe Biden and I will do everything in our power to stop him and restore women's reproductive freedom," Harris added.
Abortion is poised to be one of the biggest topics that will define this year’s presidential election.
The post was quickly challenged by the Community Notes feature, the platform’s way for readers to offer context to messages viewed as false or lacking context. In this case, users posted information from CNN, BBC, The Associated Press, The New York Times, and Trump’s own Truth Social account that went against Harris’ statement.
Elon Musk shared a screenshot of Kamala Harris’s post, along with the inputs from the Community Notes feature.
He wrote: “When will politicians, or at least the intern who runs their account, learn that lying on this platform doesn’t work anymore?”