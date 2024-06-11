International

Elon Musk Criticises Apple-Open AI Deal, Shares Iconic Indian Meme

Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared an Indian meme on micro-blogging site—X to criticise Apple.

AP
Tesla CEO Elon Musk | Photo: AP
info_icon

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken a dig at the Apple on Tuesday. He has criticised the Apple’s integration of OpenAI's ChatGPT into its features. As per Musk, the move could lead to significant data privacy issues.

Musk shared an Indian meme on micro-blogging site—X to criticise Apple. He shared a meme with the caption, “How Intelligence Works". It shows a man and woman sharing coconut water. The text on Musk’ post how Apple could potentially share data with OpenAI, which could lead to privacy issues. The meme is from the 2017 Tamil movie 'Thappattam'.

Elon Musk | - AP
Elon Musk Makes 'Surprise' Visit To China Days After Postponing India Visit

BY Outlook Web Desk

This is not the first time Elon Musk has reacted to the Apple-Open AI deal. Earlier, Elon Musk stated his misgivings about this agreement and even threatened Tim Cook with it. In a post, he had said, "If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, Apple products will be forbidden in my companies. That is an unacceptable security breach."

In another post, Musk had claimed, "It's plainly ludicrous that Apple isn't smart enough to create their own AI, but can somehow ensure that OpenAI protects your security and privacy! Apple has no idea what's going on once they send over your data to OpenAI. They are selling you down the river."

ALSO READ | Nothing CEO Renames To 'Carl Bhai,' Asks Elon Musk To Follow Suit

All about Apple-Open AI deal: Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, said, ChatGPT would be available on Apple devices. ChatGPT will be connected with Siri to help it gather context and generate relevant results.

Apple had said, Siri will be able to cross-reference many apps to gather more particular information about the user's request.

Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of Neuralink - AP
Elon Musk's Neuralink Brain-Chip's Human Trial Begins | All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Web Desk

Apple has verified that customers can utilize ChatGPT without registering an account. Apple has also made it clear that customer requests and information will not be recorded.

