Nothing CEO Renames To 'Carl Bhai,' Asks Elon Musk To Follow Suit

Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, has gained attention on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) after changing his username to 'Carl Bhai' following a light-hearted exchange with an Indian user..

The X user, Raman, commented on Nothing India's social media profile about them hiring Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador for their campaign. "Why is a brand ambassador needed?" he said.

This caught the attention of Pei, who said, "We want to sell more phones bhai,” using the Hindi term for brother, 'bhai.'