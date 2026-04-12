EC Transfers 12 Police Officers In West Bengal Ahead Of Polls

The Election Commission has ordered the transfer of 12 senior officers in Kolkata Police and state police units in poll-bound West Bengal. Changes include new Joint Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners in North, South, East and South-East divisions.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
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West Bengal police reshuffle, Election Commission transfers
EC Publishes First Supplementary Voter List in West Bengal, Numbers Yet to Be Disclosed File Photo; Representative image
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Election Commission orders transfer of 12 senior police officers across Kolkata Police and state units in poll-bound West Bengal.

  • Several DIGs and deputy commissioners in Kolkata Police moved to new key positions including Crime, Headquarters and Intelligence.

  • New appointments made for Deputy Commissioners in North, South, East and South-East divisions of Kolkata Police.

The Election Commission has ordered the transfer of 12 senior police officers in Kolkata Police and across state police units in poll-bound West Bengal.

According to PTI, several senior officers have been moved out of key positions in Kolkata Police. DIG, CID Soma Das Mitra has been transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner (Crime), Kolkata Police.

Sudip Sarkar, who was serving as DIG (Personnel), has been brought in as Joint Commissioner (Headquarters), Kolkata Police.

DIG, Special Task Force, Debasmita Das has been appointed as Joint Commissioner (Intelligence), Kolkata Police.

PTI reported that the Election Commission has also removed the Deputy Commissioners of Kolkata Police’s North, South, East and South-East divisions.

VSR Ananthanag has been appointed Deputy Commissioner (South), while Pradip Kumar Yadav has been posted as Deputy Commissioner (North).

Saikat Ghosh, who was serving as DC, Bhangar Division, has been transferred as DC, South-East Division.

Prashant Choudhury, SP of the Counter Insurgency Force, has been appointed as DC (East), Kolkata Police.

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Reported PTI, apart from these, the commission has effected transfers of several officers across multiple police districts and commissionerates in the state, the officials added.

(With inputs from PTI)

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