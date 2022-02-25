Friday, Feb 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

EAM Jaishankar Receives Phone Call From Ukrainian Foreign Minister

The UN Security Council is scheduled to vote on Friday evening on a draft resolution on Russia's military operation in Ukraine as well as the escalating situation in the eastern European country.

EAM Jaishankar Receives Phone Call From Ukrainian Foreign Minister
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 7:35 pm

Ahead of the crucial vote at the UN Security Council on the Russian attack on Ukraine, the country's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Friday spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and shared his assessment of the current situation in Ukraine. Jaishankar said he emphasised that India supports diplomacy and dialogue as the "way out".  "Received call from Ukrainian FM @DmytroKuleba. He shared his assessment of the current situation.I emphasised that India supports diplomacy & dialogue as the way out," Jaishankar tweeted. "Discussed predicament of Indian nationals, including students. Appreciate his support for their safe return," he added.


The UN Security Council is scheduled to vote on Friday evening on a draft resolution on Russia's military operation in Ukraine as well as the escalating situation in the eastern European country. The draft resolution is set to condemn in the strongest terms Russia's military operation in Ukraine that has triggered strong outrage by the Western powers. When asked at a media briefing on Thursday about India's position on the draft UN Security resolution on the Ukraine crisis, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said India has seen it and that New Delhi's stand will depend on the final shape of its text.

Related stories

Ukraine Crisis: Stranded Indian Students Blame Colleges For Their Plight

MEA Sets Up Camp Offices In Lviv, Chernivtsi Towns To Facilitate Transit Of Indians From Ukraine

Centre To Bear Cost Of Evacuation Of Stranded Indians From Ukraine: Sources


"I am told that that would undergo considerable changes. We will wait to see the shape that the resolution takes before we can pronounce ourselves and the position that we will take on the issue," he said. In the midst of the escalating situation in Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with President Vladimir Putin on Thursday during which he appealed for ending violence, and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic dialogue. Jaishankar too held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and underlined that dialogue and diplomacy are the best way forward to deal with the crisis. 

PTI Inputs

Tags

International National S Jaishankar External Affairs Minister (EAM) Ukrainian Leader Russia-Ukraine Tensions Ukraine Crisis Ukraine Peace Deal Ukraine Invasion Ukraine President Ukraine
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

CCI Does Not Have Powers To Keep Own Order In Abeyance: Amazon Tells NCLAT In Future Case

CCI Does Not Have Powers To Keep Own Order In Abeyance: Amazon Tells NCLAT In Future Case

Ukraine Crisis: Stranded Indian Students Blame Colleges For Their Plight

 Indonesia: 7 Killed In 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake In Sumatra

MEA Sets Up Camp Offices In Lviv, Chernivtsi Towns To Facilitate Transit Of Indians From Ukraine

Canada Authorises First Plant-Based COVID-19 Vaccine

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Women's self help group quietly does what needs to be done

Fightback Through Self-Reliance

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

Straight From The World War II Manual

India's Yuzvendra Chahal takes the bat from Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera and swings after India won the first Twenty20 international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Lucknow.

IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Crush Sri Lanka By 62 Runs

The poll lit view of Gorakhpur city.

Political Mood In Gorakhpur Ahead Of Polls

Hrithik Roshan is all set to play the role of Vedha in the upcoming Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The role was earlier portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi.

'Vikram Vedha' To 'Bachchhan Pandey': Here Are Five South Characters Recreated By Bollywood Actors

Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine.

Ukraine On Edge Amid Russian Offensive