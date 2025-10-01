Congress Deadlock Sparks Imminent US Shutdown Fears | What It Means

The standoff centers on a $1.7 trillion budget for agency operations—roughly one-quarter of the federal budget—while Democrats demand that health care and social protections be included in any funding extension.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
US shutdown
A shutdown would see nonessential operations grind to a halt, leaving hundreds of thousands of civil servants temporarily without pay, and payment of many social safety net benefits potentially disrupted. Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The U.S. government faces a potential partial shutdown as Congress remains deadlocked on funding.

  • The standoff revolves around a $1.7 trillion budget, with Democrats seeking inclusion of health care and social protections.

  • Without a deal by midnight, federal agencies may suspend nonessential functions, delaying key economic data releases.

As the deadline to fund the federal government approaches, lawmakers remain deadlocked, raising the prospect of a partial shutdown of the US government.

Vice President Vance warned that the US is “headed for a shutdown” following a White House meeting with congressional leaders. The standoff centers on a $1.7 trillion budget for agency operations—roughly one-quarter of the federal budget—while Democrats demand that health care and social protections be included in any funding extension.

If a deal is not reached by midnight, federal agencies may suspend nonessential functions, and crucial economic data releases from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Census Bureau, and others will be halted until funding resumes. The vote was 55 to 45 on Tuesday evening, while the Republicans need at least 60 votes to ensure the passage of the bill. The vote further showed that both parties were unlikely to relent, even as a federal funding deadline looms.

What Does Shutdown Mean?

The 100-member Senate requires 60 votes to pass government funding bills -- seven more than the Republicans control.

A shutdown would see nonessential operations grind to a halt, leaving hundreds of thousands of civil servants temporarily without pay, and payment of many social safety net benefits potentially disrupted.

Related Content
Related Content

US government shutdowns are deeply unpopular, and Democrats and Republicans alike try to avoid the scenario -- while blaming the other camp in the event of a closure.

As per Reuters, agencies also issued detailed shutdown plans that would close offices conducting scientific research, customer service and other "nonessential" activities and send tens of thousands of workers home without pay. Military troops, border guards and others doing work deemed "essential" would stay on the job, but would not get paid until Congress resolves the standoff.

The government last shut down in 2018 and 2019, for 35 days, during Trump's first term, due to a dispute over immigration. That cost the U.S. economy $3 billion, or 0.02% of gross domestic product, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

At issue now is $1.7 trillion that funds agency operations, which amounts to roughly one-quarter of the government's total $7 trillion budget. Much of the remainder goes to health and retirement programs and interest payments on the growing $37.5 trillion debt.

Airlines warned that a shutdown could slow flights, while the Labor Department said it would not issue its monthly unemployment report, a closely watched barometer of economic health. The Small Business Administration said it would stop issuing loans, and the Environmental Protection Agency said it would suspend some pollution-cleanup efforts.

Two labor unions representing federal employees filed a lawsuit to block agencies from enacting mass layoffs. Federal appeals courts considering similar lawsuits have allowed Trump to proceed with his firings while the cases play out.

With no sign of compromise on Capitol Hill, it was unclear how long a shutdown would play out. Congress has shut down the government 15 times since 1981, with most lasting a day or two. The most recent, during Trump's first term, was also the longest.

This time, health care is the sticking point. Democrats say any spending bill must also make permanent Affordable Care Act subsidies that are due to expire at the end of the year. Without a fix, healthcare costs for 24 million Americans will rise sharply, with a disproportionate impact in Republican-controlled states like Florida and Texas that have refused to enact other aspects of the law that provide coverage to low-income people. Democrats have also sought to ensure that Trump will not be able to undo those changes if they are signed into law.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup Trophy Controversy: BCCI Ex-Officio Stages Protest, Leaves ACC Meeting - Report

  2. India Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: IND-W Outclass SL-W By 59 Runs In Opener

  3. RCB Sale Speculation: Lalit Modi Predicts Record Valuation For IPL Champions

  4. Saudi Arabia Enter Cricket: Announce Partnership With ILT20 - To Host Matches In Seasons Ahead

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup Final Fallout: PCB Suspends Overseas T20 League NOCs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  2. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

  3. Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Crown With Straight Sets Win Over Taylor Fritz

  4. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Fabian Marozsan, China Open: How World No. 2 Set Up Semis Clash With Alex De Minaur

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  2. Bihar SIR: An Attempt to Push Marginalised Citizens Away from the Foundation of Indian Democracy

  3. After Prashant Kishor's ₹200 Cr Scam Allegation, JD-U Minister Ashok Choudhary Says 'Let The People Decide Who Is Right'

  4. Journalist Killed; Indian Journalism On Life Support? Uttarakhand Scribe Rajeev Pratap Found Dead In Bhagirathi River

  5. Fury In The Cold Desert: Protests For Ladakh Statehood Turn Deadly

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Alzheimer’s On Screen: Cinema’s Favourite Shortcut To Tears

  3. OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Madharaasi, Steve, Kantara Chapter 1, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari And More

  4. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

  5. Assam Mourns Iconic Singer Zubeen Garg, A Voice That United Generations

US News

  1. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  2. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  3. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  4. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  5. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

World News

  1. Peace Deal For Gaza? Hamas Unlikely To Sign Peace Deal That Is In Israel’s Favour, Experts Say

  2. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

  3. Madagascar Dissolves Government After Deadly Youth Protests Over Power and Water Crisis

  4. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  5. World's Tallest Bridge Opens In China, Cuts Travel Time To Two Minutes From Two Hours

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick