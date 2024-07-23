Cocaine Sharks Found In Brazil, Scientists Brace For Erratic Behaviour

You've heard of Cocaine Bear now get ready for Cocaine Sharks! Sharks in Brazil are reportedly high on cocaine. As per the latest reports, scientists have discovered that around 13 sharks near the coast of Brazil tested positive for the drug.
In a study conducted on 13 Brazilian sharp-nose sharks in the waters near Rio De Janeiro, marine biologists discovered high levels of cocaine in muscles and livers.
How Did The Sharks Get The Cocaine?
It's still under investigation, but scientists and biologists are of the assumption that the sharks probably ingested the drug from lost packages or bundles dumped in the sea by smugglers..
Another theory is that the cocaine likely came into the water from the drainage systems of illegal labs producing such drugs or from the excrement of drug users via untreated sewage.
What Impact Does Cocaine Have On Sharks?
Scientists are still carrying out studies and are bracing themselves to witness erratic behaviour. As per the tests conducted by marine biologists, every single sample collected from the sharks tested positive for cocaine.
92 percent of muscle samples and 23 percent of liver samples also tested positive for one of the drug's main metabolites, benzoylecgonine.
This test marked the first evidence of cocaine found in free-ranging sharks.
As of now, the extent of the damage cocaine can do to sharks is unknown. However, scientists have stated that the drug may cause damage to their eyesight, which in turn can impact their capacity to hunt.
Scientists added that the sharks "may not go crazy" due to the drug but their life expectancy may definitely will be impacted.