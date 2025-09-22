Clashes Erupt In Lima As Anti-Government Protests Turn Violent, Several Inured

The National Association of Journalists of Peru (ANP) said six journalists were injured while covering the unrest, including two reporters from the radio network Exitosa Noticias. Among them was photojournalist César Zamalloa of the investigative weekly Hildebrandt en sus Trece, who said police fired pellets directly at protesters. “That’s when I felt the impact on my leg and hip,” he recounted in a statement published by the ANP on Facebook.