Chicago Shooting During Dispute Leaves 2 dead, 3 Wounded

An opened fire began in Downtown Chicago during a verbal dispute, killing two men and wounding three other people, police said.

Shooting (Representational Image) Photo by AP/PTI

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 9:08 pm

A person opened fire during a verbal dispute early Friday in downtown Chicago, killing two men and wounding three other people, police said.


 The five who were shot were leaving a business at about 1:45 am when the person they were in a dispute with opened fire with a handgun, police said in a statement.


 Two men in their 20s were pronounced dead at a hospital, police said, and two other men were wounded along with a fifth person. The wounded were reported in good condition.


 No one has been arrested, police said, and details about the suspected shooter haven't been released. 


 The shooting took place near a Chicago Fire Department station, according to media reports.


 In a separate incident, a police officer was shot hours later. His condition was not immediately known, spokesman Tom Ahearn said.


 The downtown shootings come amid a surge in deadly violence in Chicago in recent years, and follow other downtown-area shootings this year, including one that left two people dead and seven injured outside a fast-food restaurant and a shooting in Millennium Park that killed a teen.

 So far this year, however, the number of homicides in Chicago is down from the same period in 2021, according to police. 

