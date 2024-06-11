International

'Violence Never Acceptable:' Canada Responds To Posters Showing Assassination Of Former PM Indira Gandhi

Last week, images of Khalistan supporters and separatists were seen celebrating the assassination of former PM Indira Gandhi. The "celebration" took place to mark the 40th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, after which Gandhi was assassinated.

PTI
Canada Responds To Posters Showing Assassination Of Former PM Indira Gandhi Photo: PTI
info_icon

Amid the tensions between India and Canada, fresh posters depicting the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi have surfaced on social media, sparking a row.

In response to these posters, the Canadian High Commissioner to India Cameron McKay has stated that the government is aware of the posters and has condemned them.

Pro-Khalistan leaders, supporters during a protest in London. - PTI
40 Years Of Operation Blue Star: Pro-Khalistan Slogans In Punjab, SFJ's 'Shut Down' Call In Canada | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

Taking to social media platform X, the Canadian High Commissioner has stated that the government is aware of the imagery displayed in Brampton. McKay further stated that Canada's position regarding this matter stays clear - "violence is never acceptable".

This is not the first time India Gandhi's assassination was celebrated in Canada. Last year, a similar incident took place where a float by Khalistan supporters was carried out during a parade. The float also depicted the assassination of the Indian leader.

Before McKay's response, Canadian minister Dominic LeBlanc also issued a similar statement after posters showing Gandhi's assassination surfaced in Vancouver.

"The promotion of violence is never acceptable in Canada," stated the Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs.

Ties between India and Canada hit a major snag after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of killing Indian government designated terrorist and Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Trudea, who stated the government has "credible allegations" had publicly slammed the Indian government for carrying out covert operations on Canadian soil and killing a Canadian Sikh citizen.

India, however, has denied all allegations against it and dismissed them as "politically motivated and absurd". Nijjar, who was also seen as one of the most prominent figures of the Khalistan movement in Canada, was shot dead outside a Gurudwara in Surrey.

Following his death, the Khalistan movement gained more momentum in Canada and supporters carried out rallies and protests targeting Indian diplomats in Canada, United States and even United Kingdom.

