Canada: Over 1,000 Canadian Hindus Protest In Brampton After Pro-Khalistan Attack On Temple

The attack on the Hindu temple has triggered widespread condemnation, both in Canada and India. Prime Ministers of both countries have condemned the attack. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the act a “cowardly attempt” to intimidate Indian diplomats. “I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law,” Modi wrote on X.