Canada: Khalistani Extremists Attack Devotees At Brampton Hindu Temple

A recent attack, allegedly by the Khalistani extremists, targeted a group of devotees at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Canada, on Sunday afternoon, has drawn widespread condemnation from Canadian politicians. Canadian police are investigating the matter.
Videos of the indecent made rounds on social media depicting chaos, with demonstrators clashing and wielding sticks, prompting swift action from Peel Regional Police.
“The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in response to the incident on Monday.
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said that he was “disappointed” over the violence, asserting that “religious freedom is a foundational value in Canada.”
“Everyone should feel safe in their place of worship. I strongly condemn any acts of violence outside a place of worship. The police will do everything in their authority to keep the peace and hold those accountable who commit acts of violence,” he wrote on X.
Premier Doug Ford also weighed in, labeling the incident “unacceptable,” and reinforcing the need for safety in places of worship. The Hindu Canadian Foundation, responding to the violence, highlighted the involvement of women and children in the attacks.
Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre condemned the violence. “Completely unacceptable to see violence targeting worshippers at the Hindu Sabha Mandir today. All Canadians should be free to practice their faith in peace,” he said. He further affirmed his commitment to uniting Canadians and restoring order, declaring that the current climate of chaos must end.
Chandra Arya, a Canadian MP of Indian origin, strongly condemned the act and said that “a red line has been crossed” by the Khalistani extremists. “A red line has been crossed by Canadian Khalistani extremists today. The attack by Khalistanis on the Hindu-Canadian devotees inside the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton shows how deep and brazen has Khalistani violent extremism has become in Canada,” he wrote on X.
Toronto MP Kevin Vuong also criticized the environment in Canada and said, “Canada has become a safe harbor for radicals.” He added that the nation’s leaders have failed to protect religious communities and echoed the sentiments expressed by MP Chandra Arya.
The High Commission of India in Ottawa issued a press release in response to the attack. The press release stated that a consular camp was organized at the Hindu temple to issue certificates for benefit and ease of local life to Indian and Canadian applicants.
The press release stated: High Commission of India in Ottawa, Canada issues a press release - "...We have seen violent disruption today (Nov 3) orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp co-organized with the Hindu Sabha Mandir, Brampton, near Toronto. It is deeply disappointing to see such disruptions being allowed for routine consular work being organized by our Consulates with the fullest cooperation of local co-organizers. We also remain very concerned for the safety of applicants, including Indian nationals, on whose demand such events are organized in the first place. Despite these efforts by anti-India elements, our Consulate was able to issue more than 1000 life certificates to the Indian and Canadian applicants..."
This incident has come amid the escalating tensions between India and Canada following the statements made by the Canadian prime minister against Indian diplomats in Canada alleging their role in the Pannun case.