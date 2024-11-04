National

Canada Temple Attack: India Raises Concern Over Safety Of Indian Nationals, Calls On Trudeau Govt For Action

In response to the violence against Indian nationals in Brampton, the Indian government has raised its concerns over the safety of its citizens in Canada.

Pro-Khalistan leaders, supporters during a protest in London. Photo: PTI
As India-Canada continue to remain locked in a diplomatic showdown, the recent attack on a Hindu Temple in Brampton has added to the tensions between the commonwealth countries.

Screengrab from a video of the incident. - X/@iAmFreeAgent1
Canada: Khalistani Extremists Attack Devotees At Brampton Hindu Temple

BY Outlook Web Desk

"We condemn the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario on Sunday," reads the official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

"We call on the Government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks. We also expect that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted. We remain deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal added further.

The foreign ministry further added that the "outreach of our Consular officers to provide services to Indians and Canadian citizens alike will not be deterred by intimidation, harassment and violence."

On Sunday, worshippers and devotees at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario were subject to attacks from Khalistan extremists in the region. Based on the videos of the attack shared online, the "anti-India elements" were seen breaking past the gate and beating up Indian nationals, including women and children.

The attack, condemned by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, comes a month after India downgraded its ties with Canada, resulting in a tit-for-tat expulsion of senior diplomats from New Delhi and Ottawa.

