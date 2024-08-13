International

Canada: Indian-origin Rights Commissioner Resigns Over 'Mujahid Dattani' Row

Explained the journey behind his name, Birju Dattani, the newly appointed Indian-origin human rights commissioner in Canada mentioned that he was raised Hindu but became Muslim in 2001 when he adopted the name Mujahid. In 2017, he decided to continue with his given name, Birju Dattani, while Mujahid still remained a part of his identity.

Birju Dattani Photo: x
In a fresh development, Birju Dattani, a newly appointed Indian-origin human rights commissioner in Canada resigned even before joining the office owing to anti-Semitic allegations against him. The controversy stemmed from the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs' (CIJA) statement that Dattani in some online activities and speaking events used the name "Mujahid Dattani".
Taking it to LinkedIn, Dattani wrote, "I have agreed to resign as Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission, effective today, August 12, 2024. I remain a steadfast believer in the Commission’s work, mandate, and its importance to our democracy."

Dattani further explained the journey behind his name where he mentioned that he was raised Hindu but became Muslim in 2001 when he adopted the name Mujahid. In 2017, he decided to continue with his given name, Birju Dattani, while Mujahid still remained a part of his identity.

Further accusing Dattani of not doing justice to his role, the CIJA report said, "Mr. Dattani's efforts to downplay the critical nature of his work were concerning and, certainly, his failure to directly disclose this work deprived the Government of the opportunity to have a discussion with Mr. Dattani about what, if any, impact his scholarship and perspective would or could have if he were appointed to the role of Chief Commissioner."

Accusing him of anti-Semitism, CIJA further called out his past comments and actions of the commissioner which led to a fact-finding investigation by Justice Minister Arif Virani, conducted by Filion Wakely Angeletti LLP, with a report submitted on July 31.

