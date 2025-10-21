Body Of Nepali Student Killed In Hamas Captivity Reaches Kathmandu

Bipin Joshi’s body returned to Kathmandu after nearly two years in Hamas captivity.
PM Sushila Karki paid tribute at Tribhuvan International Airport, body flown to Kanchanpur.
Bipin was one of 17 Nepali students in Israel; 10 killed, 6 escaped, his bravery remembered.
The body of Bipin Joshi, a 23-year-old Nepali student who was held captive by Hamas in Israel two years ago, has been returned to Nepal for his last rites, PTI reported.
Bipin, enrolled in Israel's Learn and Earn Programme, was among several students taken hostage by Hamas in Kibbutz Alumim on October 7, 2023. The Israeli military later assessed that he was killed in captivity during the early months of the conflict.
Nepal’s Prime Minister Sushila Karki paid tribute to Bipin’s mortal remains at Tribhuvan International Airport on Monday, stating that he will “always live in the hearts of every Nepali.” His body was draped in Nepal’s national flag.
Karki said she had hoped for Bipin’s safe return but was deeply saddened by the confirmation of his death. “Although he is no longer in physical form, his courage and sacrifice will be remembered by the nation. He is a brave Nepali youth — a true son of Nepal,” she added, expressing condolences to his family and acknowledging the efforts of his mother and sister during the two-year ordeal.
Later, his body was flown to Kanchanpur in Western Nepal via a Nepali Army helicopter, where his family will perform the final rites according to religious traditions.
A farewell ceremony was held on Sunday at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv before Bipin’s body was repatriated to Nepal, PTI reported.
Bipin was one of 17 Nepali students in southern Israel under the Learn and Earn programme when Hamas launched a surprise attack on October 7, 2023. Ten of the students were killed during the assault, while Bipin was taken hostage. Six others managed to escape.
After nearly two years, Hamas handed over Bipin’s body to the Israeli government, which facilitated its return to Nepal. The release follows a ceasefire in Gaza on October 10 that ended the Israel-Hamas conflict, with 20 remaining living hostages freed to Israel under the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan. Hamas is also returning the mortal remains of deceased hostages.
As part of the Gaza peace plan, Israel is releasing nearly 2,000 prisoners and detainees. The war, launched by Israel in response to the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack, killed around 1,200 Israelis and took 251 hostages. Israeli military operations have reportedly killed over 66,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry.