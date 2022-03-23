Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022
Beyonce, Billie Eilish To Perform Their Songs At 2022 Oscars

The artistes will be performing their songs which have been nominated in the Best Original Song category at the 94th Academy Awards.

Updated: 23 Mar 2022 6:07 pm

Singers Beyonce and Billie Eilish will be performing their Oscar-nominated songs at the 2022 Academy Awards.

The ceremony's producers, Will Packer and Shayla Cowan, unveiled the list of performers, which also includes Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra, on Tuesday night.

Global superstar Beyonce will perform the original track "Be Alive" from Will Smith-starrer biographical movie "King Richard".

Eilish and her musician brother FINNEAS will perform their Bond movie song "No Time To Die".

McEntire's "Somehow You Do" from "Four Good Days" and Yatra's "Dos Oruguitas" from "Encanto" will also be performed during the ceremony.

Northern Irish singer-songwriter Van Morrison's "Down to Joy" from Kenneth Branagh-directed "Belfast" is also nominated in the category but he will not be performing in the ceremony.

Morrison had been invited to perform, but will not be able to attend due to his tour schedule, the organisers said.

The 94th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC. 

Filmmaker Jane Campion's Western "The Power of the Dog", a psychological drama set in the director’s native New Zealand, is leading this year's Oscar race, with Denis Villeneuve’s ambitious adaptation of Frank Herbert’s epic sci-fi novel "Dune" closely following. 

