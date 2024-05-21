International

Berlin: Politically Motivated Crimes In Germany Reached Their Highest Level In 2023 Since Tracking Began

Overall, Germany registered 60,028 politically motivated crimes in 2023. The government considers numerous acts as political including intent to hinder democracy and crimes aimed at members of certain ethnic, religious or other groups.

AP
Holger Münch, the president of the Federal Criminal Police Office in discussion with the team about politically motivated crime | Photo: AP
info_icon

Politically motivated crime in Germany last year reached its highest level since the government started tracking it more than 20 years ago, with the greatest threat coming from people with far-right motivations, the country's top security official said Tuesday.

Overall, Germany registered 60,028 politically motivated crimes in 2023. The government considers numerous acts as political including intent to hinder democracy and crimes aimed at members of certain ethnic, religious or other groups.

Right-wing politically motivated crimes increased by 23% in 2023 to 28,945 cases, of which 1,270 were violent. Left-wing crimes increased by 11% to 7,777, of which 916 were violent.

“Politically motivated criminality has almost doubled within the last 10 years and continues to increase,” said Holger Münch, the president of the Federal Criminal Police Office. “Parts of the population are tending towards radicalization. These tendencies include attempts to delegitimize the state and its monopoly on violence.”

Earlier this month, a candidate from Chancellor Olaf Scholz' center-left Social Democrats was beaten up and seriously injured while campaigning for a seat in the European Parliament. Authorities believe that the four men arrested were motivated by right-wing beliefs. A few days later, a 74-year-old man with a history of mental illness assaulted Berlin's top economic official, who sustained minor injuries.

“We are a strong democracy, but our democracy is under pressure,” German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told reporters in Berlin.

The threat of political violence in the European Union was clear last week when the prime minister of Slovakia was shot in what the government called an assassination attempt. Many politicians in Slovakia blamed the heated political division there for creating the environment that led to the shooting.

Police in Germany also have recorded a drastic increase in crimes designated as antisemitic to the highest level since tracking began. They nearly doubled last year to 5,164. Münch said the increase is related to reactions to the Israel-Hamas war. Faeser and Münch also said hate crimes increased by about 48% last year to 17,000, and crimes against asylum seekers increased by 75%.

Also on Tuesday, the trial of a right-wing group accused of planning to overthrow the German government in 2022 began in Frankfurt. The group includes a former lawmaker from the far-right Alternative for Germany party who allegedly planned to help members of the group gain access to the parliament building.

Left-wing violence has also been prominent. In March, arsonists set fire to an electrical line to a Tesla plant outside Berlin to protest its expansion. A far-left entity called Volcano Group claimed responsibility. Germany's government started tracking politically motivated crimes in 2001.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Nashik: Four Teenagers Among Five Drown In Dam
  2. Mumbai: Bird-Hit By Emirates Flight Kills 40 Flamingos, Carcasses Found Across Ghatkopar; Airline Responds
  3. ‘Chudidar Gang’ Caught On Cam, Robbers Dressed As Women Create Scare In Hyderabad | Watch
  4. YouTuber Irfan Courts Trouble For Revealing Sex Of His Unborn Child
  5. Hyderabad: Man Dies, Wife Injured After Tree Falls On Them While Riding Two-Wheeler
Entertainment News
  1. 'Savi' Director Explains How It Was Easy To Convince Anil Kapoor To Accept His Role
  2. Rishi Saxena Took Some Time To Understand How To Play An 'Asexual Romantic' In 'Malhar'
  3. Manoj Bajpayee Visits Mahakal Temple, Seeks Lord Shiva's Blessings For His 100th Film 'Bhaiyya Ji'
  4. 5th Hero Of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan To Be Revealed On May 22
  5. Anuj Arora Has A Sweet Connection With Character He Plays In His Bollywood Debut Film
Sports News
  1. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024, Qualifier 1 Live Updates: Shreyas Smashes A Mighty Six
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  3. Asian Relays 2024: Indian Men's And Women's 4x400m Teams Win Silver
  4. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024, Eliminator: Match Prediction, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  5. F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2024 Live Streaming: Race Timings, When, Where To Watch
World News
  1. The Cicadas Have Arrived In Illinois: Key Facts And FAQs
  2. 1 Dead, 30 Injured As Singapore Airlines Flight Sharply Drops By 6,000 Ft Mid Air Due To Severe Turbulence | ON CAM
  3. Surprise Yourself This Holiday Season And Let These Companies Plan Your “Mystery” Trip!
  4. Indian Navy Officer In UK's Royal Naval College Training First
  5. Explained: ICC Chief Prosecutor Seeks Arrest Warrants Against Netanyahu And Other Top Officials, What Happens Next
Latest Stories
  1. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Rahul Remembers Father, PM Modi Pays Tribute
  2. Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 31 By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Case
  3. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
  4. 'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy
  5. 'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar
  6. MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  8. Elections 2024 Highlights | May 21: 'Babus Have Looted Odisha': Amit Shah Attacks CM Patnaik; PM Modi Addresses Mahila Sammelan In Varanasi