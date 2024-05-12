International

At Least 11 Dead, Mostly Students, In Indonesia Bus Crash After Brakes Apparently Failed, Police Say

Nine people died at the scene and two others died later in the hospital, including a teacher and a local motorist, Abast said. Fifty-three other people were hospitalised with injuries, including some in critical condition, police official said.

AP
Nine people died at the scene and two others died later in the hospital, including a teacher and a local motorist In Indonesia Bus Crash After Brakes Apparently Failed | Photo: AP
info_icon

A bus slammed into cars and motorbikes after its brakes apparently malfunctioned in Indonesia's West Java province, killing at least 11 people, mostly students, and injuring dozens of others, officials said on Sunday.

The bus carrying 61 students and teachers was returning to a high school in Depok outside Jakarta, the capital, late Saturday from the hilly resort area of Bandung after a graduation celebration, said West Java police spokesperson Jules Abraham Abast.

It sped out of control on a downhill road and crossed lanes, hitting several cars and motorbikes before it crashed into an electricity pole, he said.

Nine people died at the scene and two others died later in the hospital, including a teacher and a local motorist, Abast said. Fifty-three other people were hospitalised with injuries, including some in critical condition, he said.

“We are still investigating the cause of the accident, but a preliminary investigation showed the bus's brakes malfunctioned,” Abast said.

Local television footage showed the mangled bus in the darkness on its side, surrounded by rescuers, police and passersby as ambulances evacuated the injured.

Road accidents are common in Indonesia due to poor safety standards and infrastructure.

Last year, a tourist bus with an apparently drowsy driver slammed into a billboard on a highway in East Java, killing at least 14 people and injuring 19 others. In 2021, a tourist bus plunged into a ravine in the West Java hilly resort of Puncak after its brakes apparently malfunctioned, killing at least 27 people and injuring 39 others.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Supreme Court To Hear Hemant Soren's Plea Challenging ED Arrest On Monday
  2. Case Against Cop From Navi Mumbai For Abetting His Wife's Suicide
  3. 7/11 Serial Train Blasts: HC Asks Mumbai University If Convict Can Take Law Exams Online
  4. U'khand: Badrinath Temple Opens For Devotees
  5. Thiruvananthapuram Murder Case: Prime Accused Held From Tamil Nadu
Entertainment News
  1. Roger Corman, Hollywood Mentor And 'King Of The Bs', Dies At 98
  2. Joel Edgerton Says He Lost Out On ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Role As He Didn't Understand Film's Tone
  3. Natasha Behnam, Pete Ploszek, Tom Francis Join Final Season Of 'You'
  4. Mahesh Thakur To Spend Mother's Day Looking Through Old Photos, Rekindling Memories
  5. Karan V Grover Reveals He Has Imbibed His Mom's Love For Travel And Exploring New Places
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Arsenal Face Man United In Premier League; KKR Qualify For IPL 2024 Playoffs
  2. 'King Khan' Strikes Again: Parvej 'A Glimpse Into The Future' Indian Athletics  - Mahindra
  3. Inter Miami 3-2 Montreal: Lionel Messi Plays Through Scare In Miami's Fifth Consecutive Win
  4. NBA Playoff Wrap: Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks Take 2-1 Leads In Conference Semi-Finals
  5. IPL 2024: KKR Become First Team To Qualify For Playoffs - The Journey Of Extraordinary
World News
  1. Afghanistan Declares State Of Emergency After Flash Floods Kills Over 300
  2. Seven Security Personnel Killed In Twin Attacks In Pakistan's North Waziristan
  3. Trump Tells Jersey Shore Crowd He's Being Forced To Endure 'Biden Show Trial' In Hush Money Case
  4. At Least 11 Dead, Mostly Students, In Indonesia Bus Crash After Brakes Apparently Failed, Police Say
  5. Iran Issues Nuclear Bomb Warning To Israel If Nation’s Existence Is Threatened
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail