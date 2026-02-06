Indonesia, Australia Sign New Security Treaty To Affirm Deeper Ties

Indonesia and Australia signed a new security treaty to strengthen defence and strategic cooperation.
The agreement covers areas including maritime security, intelligence sharing, and counter-terrorism.
Both countries say the treaty supports regional stability and is not aimed at any specific nation.
Indonesia and Australia have signed a new security treaty aimed at deepening strategic cooperation and reinforcing their long-standing partnership, underscoring shared commitments to regional stability and mutual security.
The agreement expands collaboration across defence, intelligence sharing, maritime security, and counter-terrorism, reflecting growing alignment between the two neighbours as geopolitical dynamics evolve in the Indo-Pacific region. Officials from both countries described the treaty as a milestone that builds on decades of defence and diplomatic engagement.
Leaders emphasized that the pact is not directed at any single country but is designed to enhance transparency, trust, and cooperation in addressing common security challenges. The treaty also supports joint military exercises, capacity-building initiatives, and closer coordination on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.
The signing comes as Indonesia and Australia seek to reinforce bilateral ties while promoting a rules-based regional order, with both nations reaffirming their commitment to sovereignty, international law, and peaceful cooperation.