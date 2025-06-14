International

Israel Iran Showdown Escalates; Fuels Nuclear Weapons Fear

Netanyahu’s strikes in Natanz and Fordow, Iran’s 60& Uranium stockpile and Israel’s own weapon capability have the globe on edge

Iran-Israel: is this the end?
Iran-Israel: is this the end? Photo: Illustration by Saahil
info_icon

The world's worst-kept secret is that Israel already has the bomb—undeclared, uninspected, and untouchable. Yet it is Iran’s nuclear ambitions that have kept the international community on edge for decades.

Ironically Israel’s attack on Iran is to pre-empt Iran bid to have a nuclear weapon. Benjamin Netanyahu claims that Iran has the capacity to assemble nine nuclear bombs with a latest breakthrough by their scientists. According to the UK’s Guardian newspaper “Israeli officials claimed to have presented information to the US,’’ and convinced the Trump administration why the Iran had to be stopped immediately. 

However, critics of Netanyahu suspect his motives and believe that the Israeli leader concerned about the talks between Iran and the Trump administration wanted to strike before a deal was through.  Netanyahu has been saying for the last two decades that Iran was on the verge of going nuclear.

UN General Assembly adopts resolution urging states to act to ensure Israel complies with international law - Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images
India Calls For De-escalation As War Clouds Gather In The Middle-East Region

BY Seema Guha

Trump’s chief negotiator Steve Witkoff has held at least three rounds of talks with a high-level Iranian delegation. The next round is scheduled for Sunday. But it is highly unlikely that Iran would come to the table after Israel’s action early Friday. Trump had earlier walked out of an Obama era nuclear pact with Iran in 2018 saying he had always opposed it.

However now he appears eager to seal a fresh nuclear deal with Iran. And that is something Netanyahu dreads. By attacking Iran, the Israeli leader has effectively ensured that a nuclear agreement between the US and Iran does not come through. Netanyahu’s cause has also been helped by the report submitted by the board of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that acts as the regulator, saying that Iran has not abided by its commitment, and has not been forthright in allowing IAEA teams unfettered access to all its facilities.

Since the US walked out of the nuclear deal in 2018, Iran does not think it is obligated to open all its facilities for inspection. Before that Iran had scrupulously followed the IAEA directions and given free access to its inspection team. 

How Real is the Nuclear Threat? 

As of now there are nine countries that have nuclear weapons. They are the Permanent five members of the UNSC— US, Russia, China, France, Britain. India, Pakistan, North Korea, and Israel are the others. But Israel does not acknowledge it. Nuclear weapons act as a deterrent as it did between the US and the former Soviet Union during the Cold War. The one time there was fear of nuclear weapons being used was during the Cuban Missile crisis during President John F. Kennedy’s tenure. It appeared at that time that the US and the former Soviet Union would do just that. But both sides pulled back from the brink.

The world has seen the devastating effect of the A-bomb in 1945, when it was used by the US over the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. No responsible government will do so. Despite those who worry that nuclear armed India and Pakistan would use nuclear weapons against each other, neither country would do so as people on both sides of the border get affected. So, despite exaggerated threats and claims Russia’s Vadimir Putin is unlikely to deploy nuclear weapons on Ukraine.

Yes, there is the fear that missiles or drone attacks near a nuclear plant can accidently hit and cause a disaster. North Korea’s Kim Jong Un often threatens enemies with talk of nuclear strikes, but so far he has behaved responsibly. 

Iran-US 

Ironically, Tehran’s nuclear journey began with American support when the Shah of Iran a trusted friend of the US was in power. Mohammad Reza Pahlavi overthrew the elected government of Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh in a coup in 1953 and assumed full control of the government. The US and Britain backed the coup.

The nuclear program began in the 1950s. All was well until Iran and the West fell out. That happened with the Islamic Revolution of 1979, when the Shah was overthrown and forced to flee the country. The Ayatollah’s and the supporters of the revolution hated the Shah. The US and the West were as much disliked for their close ties with the Shah. 

So, it was not surprising when militants Iran overran the embassy and took dozens of Americans hostage, holding them captive for over 14 months. Chants of “Death to America” replaced diplomatic niceties triggering decades of hostility and suspicion that still define the nuclear standoff today. In the unrest during the Revolution, Iran’s nuclear program was paused but resumed secretly during the 1980’s Iran-Iraq war. The break in the US-Iran relations have continued to this day.

The Non Proliferation Treaty (NPT)  

Unlike India, Iran made the mistake of signing the NPT that forbids nations to pursue a nuclear weapons program. The treaty is regarded as the cornerstone of the global nuclear proliferation regime, though it allows countries to have a civilian nuclear energy. 168 countries signed on the dotted line when the treaty was open for signature in 1968, and came into force in 1970.

India refused to come on board, saying it was an unequal treaty, allowing countries that had already tested and amassed nuclear weapons continue to have them. If disarmament was the goal, the nuclear weapon countries had to destroy their stockpile. The five nuclear weapon powers— the US, Russia, China, Britain, and France, had an unfair advantage as all of them had already tested and produced what they wanted. 

Iran Nuclear History

Iran began its nuclear program as early as the 1950s and expanded in the 1970s with plans for power reactors. After the Islamic Revolution there was a pause but the project was revived by the Islamic State during the Iran-Iraq war.

Since then, Iranian scientists have worked on its nuclear program. Facing crippling sanctions from the US, Iran had been eager to begin negotiations on the nuclear pact during the Obama era. The pact called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA was designed to wean Iran off its nuclear ambitions and allow civilian nuclear use. 

Key points:

For 13 years, Iran agreed to eliminate its stockpile of medium-enriched uranium, cut its stockpile of low-enriched uranium by 98 per cent, and reduce by about two-thirds the number of its gas centrifuges.For 15 years, Iran agreed to enrich uranium only up to 3.67 per cent and not to build heavy-water facilities.For 10 years, uranium enrichment would be limited to a single facility using first-generation centrifuges. Other facilities would be converted to avoid proliferation risks.

IAEA would have regular access to all Iranian nuclear facilities to monitor compliance. In return for verifiably abiding by those provisions, Iran would receive relief from U.S., European Union, and United Nations S.C. nuclear-related sanctions.

The JCPOA formed part of U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231. The Security Council (S.C.) enacted it on 20 July 2015 and adopted it on 18 October.

When the JCPOA was signed, the main opposition came from Israel and the Gulf states, especially UAE and Saudi Arabia. In fact, all three joined hands to scuttle the deal. Iran as a big powerful country nation in the region with its network of proxies appeared as a major threat to the smaller Sunni countries as well as to Israel. The Shia-Sunni rivalry was then at its peak. It has since toned down but many Western experts claim that despite criticism of Israel’s actions, both Saudi Arabia and the UAE would be secretly pleased if Iran’s nuclear facilities are destroyed. The Gulf rulers don’t wish to go against the public mood at a time when anger against Israel is at its height in the mosques and bazars of the region.

Tags

