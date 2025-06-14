As of now there are nine countries that have nuclear weapons. They are the Permanent five members of the UNSC— US, Russia, China, France, Britain. India, Pakistan, North Korea, and Israel are the others. But Israel does not acknowledge it. Nuclear weapons act as a deterrent as it did between the US and the former Soviet Union during the Cold War. The one time there was fear of nuclear weapons being used was during the Cuban Missile crisis during President John F. Kennedy’s tenure. It appeared at that time that the US and the former Soviet Union would do just that. But both sides pulled back from the brink.