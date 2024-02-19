International

Navalny's Body Found With 'Signs Of Bruises': Reports

February 19, 2024

FILE This photo taken from video released by Russian Federal Penitentiary Service via SOTAVISION shows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears via a video link from the Arctic penal colony Photo: AP
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's body was reportedly found in a morgue days after it was said to be missing from there, reports said, adding that the body had "signs of bruises",

An anonymous paramedic cited in Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta Europe said Navalny’s head and chest were bruised when his body arrived at the mortuary.

The paramedic said the bodies of those who die in prison are usually taken straight to the Foreign Medicine Bureau but "his body was taken to a clinical hospital for some reason." The "bruises" on his body resembled marks that one suffers when being held down during a seizure, the paramedic added.

Navalny, a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, died at the remote Arctic prison colony while serving a 19-year jail term. He had gone for a walk and could not be revived after he lost consciousness, the prison service said.

Meanwhile, Navalny's wife, Yulia Navalnaya, published a picture of the couple on Instagram Sunday in her first social media post since her husband's death. The caption read simply: “I love you.”

Hundreds of people in dozens of Russian cities streamed to ad-hoc memorials and monuments to victims of political repressions with flowers and candles on Friday and Saturday to pay a tribute to the politician.

