SDF Supporter In Sikkim Stands Guard At Strong Room To ‘Ensure Electoral Integrity’

In Sikkim a member of the Sikkim Democratic Party (SDF) stands as a vigilant guardian at the strong room ensuring the integrity of the electoral process.
The strong rooms currently hosts electronic voting machines (EVMs) allocated for seven constituencies. Located within the premises of the Education Department's District Institute of Education and Training center, it stands as a bastion of electoral sanctity amidst the democratic flurry.
According to the India Today report, SDF member Dorjee Gyalsen elaborates on the security measures undertaken stating a rigorous three-shift system.
“From 8 am to 2 pm, a vigilant pair oversees the premises, followed by another shift from 2 pm to 8 pm, and concluding with a night watch from 8 pm to 8 am. This continuous surveillance supported by the presence of central forces and Sikkim state police ensures a shield against any untoward incidents,” the report stated.
"This arrangement exemplifies our dedication to upholding the sanctity of the electoral process," Gyalsen was quoted as saying.
Gyalsen observes a notable absence of other party members contributing to the guarding duties, it stated.
"As of now, only SDF members are present," he was quoted as saying.