Priyanka Gandhi Alleges NDA Preparing To Steal Bihar Polls Like In Haryana

Voting is underway for 121 Assembly seats, with over 3.75 crore voters deciding the fate of 1,314 candidates.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday alleged that the National Democratic Alliance was "preparing to steal" the states polls in Bihar, "just like they did in Haryana".
While addressing public rallies in Sitamarhi and East Champaran districts, the Congress general secretary alleged that the Election Commission was "colluding with the government to weaken our Constitution and democratic rights".
"Just like they stole the entire election in Haryana, they are preparing to do the same in Bihar by deleting 65 lakh votes from the rolls," she said.
She appealed to voters in Bihar to cast their votes for employment, education, healthcare, and a better future for the state, while also emphasising the need to safeguard democracy and constitutional rights, PTI reported.
The Congress general secretary made the appeal in a post on X soon after voting began for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election.
“My dear brothers, sisters, mothers, and youth of Bihar! Today is the day to decide your future with your own hands. Come out in large numbers and participate in this grand festival of democracy,” Priyanka Gandhi said in her post in Hindi.
“Vote for jobs, education, health, a bright future for Bihar, and to protect your democracy, the Constitution, and your right to vote,” she added.
According to PTI, polling began for 121 Assembly constituencies in Bihar on Thursday morning under tight security. Voting commenced at 7 am and will continue until 5 pm.
In this phase, around 3.75 crore voters are expected to decide the fate of 1,314 candidates, including INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary of the BJP.