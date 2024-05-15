Elections

Odisha Records 75.68% Voter Turnout In First Phase Polls On May 13

Among the assembly segments, Nabarangpur registered the highest polling percentage at 85.61, followed by Dabugaon 85.20 per cent, Jharigaon 84.22 per cent, and Umerkote 83.05 per cent.

PTI/File
Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are being held simultaneously in Odisha Photo: PTI/File
info_icon

Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) N B Dhal on Wednesday said the voter turnout in the first phase of polling in four Lok Sabha seats and 28 assembly segments in the state on May 13 was 75.68 per cent.

The CEO said the voter turnout may further increase after receipt of postal votes.

He said the highest voter turnout of 82.16 per cent was recorded in Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituency.

The CEO said Nabarangpur was followed by Kalahandi (77.90 pc), Koraput (77,53 PC) and Berhampur (65.41 pc).

Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are being held simultaneously in Odisha.

Meanwhile, a report said the tribal tribal-dominated Nabarangpur district with four assembly segments under the Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat said the district recorded an impressive voter turnout of over 84.57 per cent, surpassing its previous record of approximately 80 per cent set in 2019.

District Election Officer-cum-Collector (Nabarangpur) Kamal Lochan Mishra attributed this high voter turnout to extensive voter awareness campaigns conducted under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative.

"Several voter awareness programmes were undertaken to enhance the voting percentage in the district and it's good to notice that the district recorded nearly 85 per cent of polling," said Mishra.

Among the assembly segments, Nabarangpur registered the highest polling percentage at 85.61, followed by Dabugaon 85.20 per cent, Jharigaon 84.22 per cent, and Umerkote 83.05 per cent.

The Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituency also witnessed a notable rise in voter participation, with 82.16 per cent turnout compared to 79.52 per cent in 2019, making it the highest among the four Lok Sabha seats that went to poll on May 13.

Candidates from various political parties expressed optimism regarding the impact of the high voter turnout on their campaigns.

"The high turnout of voters speaks volumes of people's anger towards the BJD in the state and BJP in the Centre. I am confident that the people have voted for Congress," said Bhujabal Majhi of Congress for Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat.

Pradeep Majhi BJD candidate for the Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat attributed the high voter turnout to the regional party's effective governance under the Nabarangpur Parliamentary segment.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Will Give 10 Kg Free Ration To Poor If INDIA Bloc Comes To Power: Kharge
  2. Five Killed In Separate Road Incidents In J-K
  3. Manipur Violence Accounted For 97% Of Displacements In South Asia In 2023: Report
  4. Excise Scam: HC Lists For July 11 Kejriwal's Plea Against ED Summons
  5. UN Expresses Apologies For Ex-Indian Army Officer's Death In Gaza, Says Vehicle Probably Struck By Israeli Tank
Entertainment News
  1. Babil Khan On Being Trolled For Apologizing To A Woman: It’s Just The Way I’ve Been Raised
  2. Sara Ali Khan Reveals Her Mother Amrita Singh Shares A ‘Very Appropriate Equation’ With Her Grandmom Sharmila Tagore
  3. Roman Polanski Defamation Case: Paris Court Acquits Filmmaker In Case Against Charlotte Lewis
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. GV Prakash Kumar Reacts To Trolling After Announcing Separation From Saindhavi, Calls It 'Disheartening'
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Federation Cup 2024 Javelin Final- Neeraj Chopra And Jena To Compete
  2. Tottenham Vs Man City, EPL: Rodrigo Bentancur Reacts Furiously After Being Substituted
  3. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  4. IPL 2024: Ganguly Backs Pant's Captaincy Instincts, Says 'He'll Get Better With Time'
  5. T20 World Cup: Can Players Mirror Ultra-Aggressive Form? 'Time Will Tell' Says Justin Langer
World News
  1. Sri Lanka In Talks With India To Set Up Small Arms Manufacturing Unit: Premitha Tennakoon
  2. A Fire At A Marina In Croatia Destroys 22 Boats, Causes Huge Damage But No Injuries
  3. Boeing Faces Potential Prosecution For Breach Of 2021 Agreement
  4. France Imposes Curfew In New Caledonia After Unrest By People Who Have Long Sought Independence
  5. Who Was The Dog On The Cannes Film Festival 2024 Red Carpet?
Latest Stories
  1. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  2. Cannes 2024: Meryl Streep Feted With Honorary Palme d'Or On Opening Night, Reflects On Her Career
  3. 'House Of The Dragon' Season 2 Trailer Review: The Targaryens Prepare For The Biggest And Bloodiest War Ever
  4. UK Refuses To Sign 'Unacceptable' WHO Pandemic Treaty | Here's Why
  5. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajkummar Rao Film Performs Well, Earns Rs 15 Crore In India
  6. 'Chandu Champion': Kartik Aaryan's Physical Transformation Will Wow You In The First-Look Poster
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PoK Part Of India, Says Amit Shah; Assam CM Vows To Build Temples In Kashi & Mathura If BJP Crosses 400 Mark
  8. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Federation Cup 2024 Javelin Final- Neeraj Chopra And Jena To Compete