Odisha: 1 Killed, 7 Injured In Clash Between BJP, BJD Supporters in Ganjam

The incident happened in Sri Krushna Saranapur village in Khallikote police station area on Wednesday night over putting up posters for the elections, police said.

According to preliminary investigation, the clash broke out over putting up posters of a candidate and both sides used sharp weapons in the fight
A BJP worker was killed and seven others were injured in a clash with supporters of the ruling BJD in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened in Sri Krushna Saranapur village in Khallikote police station area on Wednesday night over putting up posters for the elections, they said.

Nine people were arrested in connection with the incident, they said, adding that when the police went to the village to take the accused into custody, locals attacked them.

A mob also gathered outside the police station, demanding the release of the accused, and police said that they had to use tear gas shells and a "mild" lathi charge to bring the situation under control.

As many as five police personnel were injured in the attack by the mob, they said.

Superintendent of Police Jagmohan Meena said additional forces were deployed at the village and near the police station, and prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC were also imposed.

The deceased was identified as Dilip Kumar Pahana (28). He succumbed to injuries during treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here, a police officer said.

CEC Rajiv Kumar Along with election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu announced the dates for Lok sabha elections and for state assemblies. - Outlook/Tribhuvan Tiwari
Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 Dates Announced: Find Schedule, Voting, Time Result Day | Full Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

According to preliminary investigation, the clash broke out over putting up posters of a candidate and both sides used sharp weapons in the fight, he said, adding the injured persons are undergoing treatment at the state-run hospital and their condition is stated to be stable.

Irate BJP workers allegedly vandalised several vehicles parked near the house of Khallikote's BJD MLA Suryamani Baidya, and blocked the road near the police station.

They also demanded the arrest of the MLA and her husband Daitary Behera.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condemned the incident and extended condolences to the deceased's family.

"Deeply disturbed and saddened at the very unfortunate and tragic incident of violence in Khallikote area. Such incidents of violence have no place in our democracy and civil society. I strongly condemn this incident.

"My deepest condolence to the family members who have lost their loved one and I pray for early recovery of those who sustained injuries. I am sure police will take strong and exemplary action against the perpetrators of this heinous crime," Patnaik said in a post on X.

BJP president JP Nadda, who led a roadshow in Bhubaneswar, said such incidents should not happen.

Expressing concern over the incident, the Election Commission decided to deploy 2,000 central forces personnel in the district for the elections.

While Baidya is seeking re-election from the seat, the BJP has fielded Purna Chandra Sethi, a former MLA, against him.

Simultaneous elections for the Khallikote assembly seat and the Aska Lok Sabha constituency will be held on May 20.

