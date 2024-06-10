Elections

New Faces, Old Guards Who Are Part Of New NDA Govt Led By PM Modi | Details

Also, some political bigwigs found their way into the Council of Ministers, including three former chief ministers—Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana) and HD Kumaraswamy (Karnataka).

PTI
New NDA government takes oath | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was administered oath in glittering ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday evening. On the occasion 33 first-timers found their way into the council of ministers alongside the experienced hands.

Out of the 33 first-timers who took oath as ministers in new NDA government, at least six of them hail from well-known political families.

A hoarding of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with slogan 'Tiger Zinda Hai' - Getty Images
Nitish Kumar: What If The Veteran NDA Ally Had Gone With The INDIA Bloc?

BY Md Asghar Khan

Also, some political bigwigs found their way into the Council of Ministers. The names included three former chief ministers—Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana) and HD Kumaraswamy (Karnataka).

Seven first-time ministers in the Modi government belong to the allies: TDP's K Rammohan Naidu and Chandrasekhar Pemmasani; JDU's Lalan Singh and Ram Nath Thakur, RLD's Jayant Chaudhary, LJP's Chirag Paswan and HD Kumaraswamy of the JD(S).

kashmir after abrogation of article 370 (representative image) - Associated Press
Naidu And Kumar's Pivotal NDA Roles Offer Hope For Kashmir

BY Tanvir Sadiq

The new faces also include Suresh Gopi, the actor-turned-politician who scripted history by becoming the first BJP MP from Kerala.

Besides, Ravneet Singh Bittu who is the grandson of Punjab's former Chief Minister Beant Singh, who was assassinated by a Khalistani militant organisation in 1995, is a new entrant to the Modi ministry. Also, Raksha Khadse, the daughter-in-law of senior NCP leader Eknath Khadse, who played a key role in building the BJP in Maharashtra, was sworn in as Union minister.

From being one of the youngest ministers in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government, Jitin Prasada will return to the Union Council of Ministers after 10 years. His father Jitendra Prasada, a former vice-president of the Congress, served as political advisor to two prime ministers -- Rajiv Gandhi in 1991 and P V Narasimha Rao in 1994.

A trusted friend of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Rajiv Ranjan, popularly known as Lalan Singh, who represents the Munger Lok Sabha seat in Bihar along found his way in the new NDA government.

The first-timers from the BJP are Kamlesh Paswan (Uttar Pradesh), Sukanta Majumder (West Bengal), Durga Das Uikey (Madhya Pradesh), Raj Bhushan Chaudhary (Bihar), Satish Dubey (Bihar), Sanjay Seth (Jharkhand), C R Paatil (Gujarat), Bhagirath Chaudhary (Rajasthan), Harsh Malhotra (Delhi), V Somanna (Karnataka), Savitri Thakur (MP).

Kamaljeet Sehrawat (Delhi), Prataprao Jadhav (Maharashtra), George Kurian (Kerala), Kirti Vardhan Singh (UP), Tokhan Sahu (Chhattisgarh), Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma (Andhra Pradesh), Nimuben Bambhniya (Gujarat), Murlidhar Mohol (Maharashtra), Pabitra Margherita (Assam) and Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Telangana), are also among the BJP first-timers.

Big names who again found their way into the Council of Ministers included: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bhupender Yadav and Kiren Rijiju.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NDA Government 2024 Formation LIVE: Modi Cabinet 3.0 First Meet Likely Today; Markets Hit All-Time High After Oath Ceremony
  2. Monsoon Enters Mumbai, Red Alert For Rain In Parts Of Karnataka, Bengaluru Gets Intense Showers
  3. New Faces, Old Guards Who Are Part Of New NDA Govt Led By PM Modi | Details
  4. Stock Market: Sensex Breaches 77,000-Mark For 1st Time, Nifty Hits Record High In Early Trade Day After Modi's Oath
  5. Split Personality: How Maharashtra Shaped The Nation's Electoral Mood
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Mona Singh, Sharvari’s Horror Comedy Surpasses Inches Closer To Rs 20 Crore Mark
  2. PM Modi’s Swearing-In Ceremony: Kangana Ranaut Looks Stunning In A White Saree, As She Shares Her ‘Oath Day’ Look
  3. PM Narendra Modi's Oath-Taking Ceremony: Rajinikanth, Anil Kapoor And Vikrant Massey Mark Their Presence
  4. Shah Rukh Khan And Akshay Kumar Share A Warm Hug At PM Modi's Oath-Taking Ceremony; Photo Goes Viral
  5. Julia Butters To Reportedly Star In 'Freaky Friday 2'
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News Live: Bangladesh Take On South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  2. ARG Vs ECU: Messi Makes Rare Appearance As Di Maria Gives La Albiceleste Victory
  3. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Lowest Totals Defended By Men In Blue In T20Is
  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: 'Pulling Out Of IPL Best Thing For Me' Says AUS's Adam Zampa
  5. French Open 2024: Alcaraz Beats Zverev In Chatrier Classic To Take First Roland Garros Title - In Pics
World News
  1. Indian Man Killed In Canada In Suspected Targeted Killing, Police Arrest 4 Suspects
  2. US Calls For UN Security Council Vote On Resolution For Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Deal
  3. French President Macron Dissolves Parliament, Calls For Snap Elections On June 30
  4. Israeli Minister Benny Gantz Resigns From War Cabinet In Blow To Netanyahu
  5. Try These Canned Foods To Maintain Your Blood Sugar
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's Men Super 8 Qualification Scenarios Explained
  2. J&K: 9 Killed, 33 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District; PM Modi, Prez Murmu React
  3. Jammu Kashmir: Terror Strike On Pilgrim Bus In Reasi Leaves 9 Dead, 33 Injured; Nation Condemns 'Dastardly Act'
  4. NDA Government 2024 Formation LIVE: Modi Cabinet 3.0 First Meet Likely Today; Markets Hit All-Time High After Oath Ceremony
  5. New Kids On The Block: The Emergence Of Young Leaders This Election
  6. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: India Beat Pakistan By Six Runs In New York - In Pics
  7. Today's Sports News Live: Bangladesh Take On South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  8. Andhra Pradesh: TDP Supremo Naidu To Take Oath On June 12 As CM For 3rd Time