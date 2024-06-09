Naidu And Kumar's Pivotal NDA Roles Offer Hope For Kashmir

While the National Conference did fairly well in central and south Kashmir, the results in north Kashmir were a setback and require deep introspection. One thing is clear: voters there were convinced that their vote would ensure the release of Engineer Rashid from Tihar Jail. The continuous raising of emotive slogans and the efforts of his children to connect with the masses, seeking votes for his release, resonated with the general public, especially women and youth who have been particularly affected post-2019. Faced with a choice between the NC and AIP, they chose the latter due to the strong emotional appeal. However, one thing is clear: the people rejected the BJP-supported parties not only in the north but also in the south and central regions.