NC Left Us With No Option Other Than To Contest All 3 LS Seats In Kashmir: Mehbooba

The NC recently announced it would field its candidates on all three seats.

Mehbooba Mufti said NC has left no other option for PDP other than to contest elections on 3 LS Seats in Kashmir
Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said INDIA bloc partner National Conference has left the PDP with no other option other than to contest election on the three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir.

The NC recently announced it would field its candidates on all three seats. The NC left two seats in Jammu for the Congress as part of the INDIA bloc's seat-sharing agreement.

"They (NC) have left no option for us other than to field candidates and contest the elections," Mufti told reporters here.

The party’s Parliamentary Board would take a final call on the candidates, she added. RHL

