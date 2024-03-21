Elections

Monitor Use Of Social Media, Ads Broadcast During LS Polls: Latur Collector To Officials

Polling for the Latur Lok Sabha seat in Marathwada region of Maharashtra will be held on May 7.

Advertisement

P
PTI
March 21, 2024
March 21, 2024
       
Latur administration keeping an eye on use of social media for upcoming Lok Sabha Polls
info_icon

The Latur administration has asked the district level media certification and monitoring committee to keep an eye on the use of social media and advertisements broadcast through electronic media during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Polling for the Latur Lok Sabha seat in Marathwada region of Maharashtra will be held on May 7.

Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge held a meeting with the monitoring committee officials here on Wednesday.

She instructed the officials to carefully monitor the campaigning done through social media and take strict action if any malpractices, such as paid news and other violation of norms, are found.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement