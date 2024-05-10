'Modi Won't Be PM... Can Give You In Writing', Says Rahul Gandhi; Admits Of Congress Having Made 'Mistakes'

Admitting that the Congress too has made mistakes, party leader and MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday said it will have to "change its politics in the future". Rahul Gandhi, however, did not elaborate on what “change” he felt the Congress needed.
Rahul Gandhi made the remarks at the “Samvidhan Sammelan” event organised by the Samruddha Bharat Foundation in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, where he also said Narendra Modi was a "monarch" and not a prime minister, calling him a front for “two three financiers”.
Responding to a query from the audience at the event on the Constitution, the former Congress president said he was “100 per cent” prepared to take on Narendra Modi in a debate, but he knew that the prime minister will not agree.
Rahul Gandhi further said the Congress party will also have to change its politics in the coming times. "This will have to be done. I also want to say that the Congress party has also made mistakes and I am saying this while being from the Congress party," Rahul Gandhi said in his speech.
'Modi Won't Be PM... Can Give You In Writing'
Rahul Gandhi also claimed that the ruling BJP will be restricted to less than 180 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. "I can give you in writing, if you want, that Narendra Modi is not going to be the PM again," he said, repeating the prediction he made at joint rallies in Uttar Pradesh earlier in the day with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
"Some people in politics only think of how to get power. I was born into it and have no interest in it. But for me it's just a tool to help public," news agency PTI quoted Rahul Gandhi as saying at the Lucknow event.
He said 90 per cent of the population in India comprises of people from the SC/ST, OBC, Dalits, tribals, minorities and the poor from the general community who are not given equal participation.
He then repeated his call for a caste-based census.
"If the nation is to be strengthened, it cannot be done without including the 90 per cent. If you say that the 90 per cent will not come into bureaucracy, sports, media, judiciary and even beauty pageants, then what superpower will you make? Do you want to make 10 per cent of the population a superpower," he said.
Rahul Gandhi On Modi's 'Ambani-Adani' Mention
Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi recent remarks that Rahul Gandhi had stopped "abusing" Adani and Ambani and whether his party received money from them in return, the Congress leader said in Kannauj on Friday that PM Modi is making such statements out of fear.
Rahul Gandhi made the remarks while addressing a rally with Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party in UP's Kannauj.
"In 10 years, Narendra Modi never mentioned the names of Adani and Ambani. He gave thousands of speeches in 10 years but he never took their names. When someone gets scared, he takes the names of people who, he thinks, can save them," Rahul Gandhi said.
"So, Narendra Modi took the names of two of his friends - 'Save me, INDIA alliance has cornered me, I am losing. Adani-Ambani, save me'. That is why Narendra Modi took their names. He even knows how Adani sends money in a tempo. Prime Minister has personal experience of the tempo," Rahul Gandhi said, adding that now BJP, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah will "attempt to divert your attention".
"For the next 10-15 days they will try to divert your attention...Don't get distracted. There is just one issue in the General Elections in India, all issues arise out of it - Constitution of India," Rahul Gandhi said.