Elections

'Modi Won't Be PM... Can Give You In Writing', Says Rahul Gandhi; Admits Of Congress Having Made 'Mistakes'

Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed at an event that the ruling BJP will be restricted to less than 180 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, adding that he can give in writing that Narendra Modi is not going to be the PM again.

Advertisement

PTI
Rahul Gandhi addressing an event on Friday, May 10 Photo: PTI
info_icon

Admitting that the Congress too has made mistakes, party leader and MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday said it will have to "change its politics in the future". Rahul Gandhi, however, did not elaborate on what “change” he felt the Congress needed.

Rahul Gandhi made the remarks at the “Samvidhan Sammelan” event organised by the Samruddha Bharat Foundation in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, where he also said Narendra Modi was a "monarch" and not a prime minister, calling him a front for “two three financiers”.

ALSO READ | Rahul Takes 'Tempo Loads Of Money' Jibe At Modi, Asks PM To Send Agencies To Probe Ambani And Adani

Advertisement

Responding to a query from the audience at the event on the Constitution, the former Congress president said he was “100 per cent” prepared to take on Narendra Modi in a debate, but he knew that the prime minister will not agree.

Rahul Gandhi further said the Congress party will also have to change its politics in the coming times. "This will have to be done. I also want to say that the Congress party has also made mistakes and I am saying this while being from the Congress party," Rahul Gandhi said in his speech.

'Modi Won't Be PM... Can Give You In Writing'

Rahul Gandhi also claimed that the ruling BJP will be restricted to less than 180 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. "I can give you in writing, if you want, that Narendra Modi is not going to be the PM again," he said, repeating the prediction he made at joint rallies in Uttar Pradesh earlier in the day with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Advertisement

"Some people in politics only think of how to get power. I was born into it and have no interest in it. But for me it's just a tool to help public," news agency PTI quoted Rahul Gandhi as saying at the Lucknow event.

He said 90 per cent of the population in India comprises of people from the SC/ST, OBC, Dalits, tribals, minorities and the poor from the general community who are not given equal participation.

He then repeated his call for a caste-based census.

"If the nation is to be strengthened, it cannot be done without including the 90 per cent. If you say that the 90 per cent will not come into bureaucracy, sports, media, judiciary and even beauty pageants, then what superpower will you make? Do you want to make 10 per cent of the population a superpower," he said.

Rahul Gandhi On Modi's 'Ambani-Adani' Mention

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi recent remarks that Rahul Gandhi had stopped "abusing" Adani and Ambani and whether his party received money from them in return, the Congress leader said in Kannauj on Friday that PM Modi is making such statements out of fear.

Rahul Gandhi made the remarks while addressing a rally with Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party in UP's Kannauj.

"In 10 years, Narendra Modi never mentioned the names of Adani and Ambani. He gave thousands of speeches in 10 years but he never took their names. When someone gets scared, he takes the names of people who, he thinks, can save them," Rahul Gandhi said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | How Many Bags Of Black Money Taken From Ambani-Adani: PM Modi's Renewed Attack On Rahul Gandhi

"So, Narendra Modi took the names of two of his friends - 'Save me, INDIA alliance has cornered me, I am losing. Adani-Ambani, save me'. That is why Narendra Modi took their names. He even knows how Adani sends money in a tempo. Prime Minister has personal experience of the tempo," Rahul Gandhi said, adding that now BJP, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah will "attempt to divert your attention".

"For the next 10-15 days they will try to divert your attention...Don't get distracted. There is just one issue in the General Elections in India, all issues arise out of it - Constitution of India," Rahul Gandhi said.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Inter-Services Organisations Act Notified, Enforced From May 10: Defence Ministry
  2. Sudden Dust Storm Hits Delhi-NCR, Leaves Netizens Startled; Air India Flights Diverted, IndiGo Issues Advisory,
  3. 'Freedom Of Speech Doesn't Mean Freedom Of Separatism': Jaishankar Opens Up About India-Canada Ties
  4. Arvind Kejriwal Bail News: Delhi CM Gets Rousing Welcome By AAP, To Hold Roadshow In City Tomorrow
  5. Out Of Tihar, Arvind Kejriwal Invokes Hanuman And Pledges To Fight Back
Entertainment News
  1. Sweden Eurovision Song Contest: Meet The Musical Entries That Advanced To The Final
  2. India To Host 'Bharat Parv' At 77th Cannes Film Festival
  3. Mother’s Day: The Ultimate Watchlist For Some Mom Bonding
  4. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: Europe Leg Of The Music Concert Starts With A Bang In Paris – View Pics
  5. Sweden Eurovision Song Contest: Dress Rehearsal For The Second Semi-Final – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Doha Diamond League 2024 LIVE Updates: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold By Two Centimetres, Finishes Second
  2. Neeraj Chopra Bags Silver At Doha Diamond League Javelin Throw; Kishore Jena Finishes Ninth
  3. GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Shivam Dube Falls, MS Dhoni Comes Out To Bat
  4. ICC T20I World Cup 2024: Namibia Announce Squad With Gerhard Erasmus As Captain
  5. Complainant Wrestlers Happy After Charges Set To Be Framed Against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
World News
  1. Real ID Vs. Passport: Understanding Your Options For Domestic Air Travel In The US
  2. Apple Apologizes After Controversial iPad Pro Ad: Acknowledges 'Missing the Mark' Amid Backlash| Video
  3. Deadliest And Most Damaging Tornadoes In US History, Unveiling The Devastating Impact Of Nature's Fury
  4. Burger King Mother's Day Deal: Here's How You Can Get A Free Whooper
  5. NYC Gov. Hochul Signs “Sammy’s Law”, Speed Limit Drops To 20 MPH. Will Slowing Down Save Lives?
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Doha Diamond League 2024 LIVE Updates: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold By Two Centimetres, Finishes Second
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail