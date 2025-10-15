Modi Launches ‘Ekjut NDA, Ekjut Bihar’ Slogan, Urges BJP Cadre to Strengthen Booths Ahead of Polls

PM Modi unveiled the slogan “Ekjut NDA, Ekjut Bihar – Phirse banegi sushashan ki sarkar” while addressing BJP workers via the NaMo app.
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided the slogan "Ekjut NDA, Ekjut Bihar - Phirse banegi sushashan ki sarkar" and urged BJP workers in Bihar to contact every home to raise awareness of the programs introduced by the Centre and the Nitish Kumar administration.
Using the NaMo app to communicate with BJP workers in the state that is set to go to polls, the prime minister emphasised the importance of making every booth strong in order to secure the party's victory.
He urged booth employees to tell every family in their neighbourhood about the government benefits they are eligible for.
He coined the phrase "Ekjut NDA, Ekjut Bihar - Phirse banegi sushashan ki sarkar (United NDA, United Bihar - the government of good governance will be formed again" .
For the 2018 Bihar Assembly elections, the BJP unveiled its second list of 12 candidates on Wednesday. Former IPS officer Anand Mishra from Buxar and singer Maithili Thakur from Alinagar are among them.
On November 6 and 11, there will be two rounds of elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly. Voter turnout is scheduled for November 14.
With PTI inputs.