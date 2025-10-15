Modi Launches ‘Ekjut NDA, Ekjut Bihar’ Slogan, Urges BJP Cadre to Strengthen Booths Ahead of Polls

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided the slogan "Ekjut NDA, Ekjut Bihar - Phirse banegi sushashan ki sarkar" and urged BJP workers in Bihar to contact every home to raise awareness of the programs introduced by the Centre and the Nitish Kumar administration.



Using the NaMo app to communicate with BJP workers in the state that is set to go to polls, the prime minister emphasised the importance of making every booth strong in order to secure the party's victory.