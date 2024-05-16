Elections

'I Don't Trust Her...': Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams CM Mamata Banerjee Over 'Outside Support' Remark

A day before, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who had put her membership of the Opposition alliance INDIA bloc on hold after disputed seat-sharing deals, declared she would provide 'outside support' to the INDIA bloc in the event of an election win.

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Slamming West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over her '... will provide outside support (if the group wins the election)' comment Wednesday, Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday said, 'I don't trust her... she left the alliance. She can also go towards the BJP.'

A day before, the Bengal CM, who had put her membership of the Opposition alliance INDIA bloc on hold after disputed seat-sharing deals, declared she would provide "outside support" in the event of an election win.

"We will give leadership to INDIA and help... from outside. We will form a government so our Bengal mothers and sisters... and those who work in 100-days job scheme do not face problems," she said.

On Thursday, underlined her position, Ms Banerjee said "I am very much part of INDIA... it was my brainchild. We are together at national level and will continue to be together."

What all did Adhir say?

Launching a verbal attack on Banerjee, Adhir Chowdhury said,"What she will do from outside (the alliance) or inside... I don't know. That you have to ask her," the Congress leader told reporters, "But I don't trust her. She left the alliance... she could even run to BJP."

"... INDIA alliance doesn't count Bengal Congress..." - also said, "Whatever complaints she has (about the bloc) she should have raised earlier, when it was created", Chowdhury further added.

"They (referring to the BJP) were talking about destroying Congress and that Congress would not get 40 seats... but now (what) she is saying means Congress and INDIA are coming to power," he said.

