Elections

Lok Sabha Poll Results Show BJP Can Be Defeated: Uddhav

In polls to the 543-member Lok Sabha, the BJP won 240 seats, falling short of a majority on its own.

PTI
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said Elections have shown that the BJP can be defeated | Photo: PTI


The Lok Sabha election results have shown that the Bharatiya Janata Party can be defeated, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Wednesday as he met his party candidates who won the polls.

Shiv Sena (UBT) winners Rajabhau Prakash Waje (from Nashik seat) and Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North East) met former Maharashtra chief minister Thackeray at his residence here on Wednesday, a day after the announcement of the poll results.

"The elections have shown that the BJP can be defeated. The myth (that it cannot be defeated) has been broken," Thackeray said.

On Tuesday, Thackeray met his party's Mumbai South seat winner Arvind Sawant and Mumbai South Central seat winner Anil Desai.

In polls to the 543-member Lok Sabha, the BJP won 240 seats, falling short of a majority on its own.

The BJP is poised to form the government with the support of its allies.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) won nine seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

All newly elected party leaders from outside Mumbai are expected to meet Thackeray on Wednesday.

