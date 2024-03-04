Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Row Over Lalu Yadav's 'PM Modi-Family' Remark; Ex-Gujarat Cong Chief Quits Party

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Narendra Modi government for "not filling up" vacant posts and asserted that it is the INDIA bloc's resolve to open the "closed doors" of jobs for the youth. He took a dig at the BJP punchline "Modi ki Guarantee", asking India's youth to take note of the man "carrying a bag of false promises".

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said: “Youth of the country, note one thing!

Narendra Modi's intention is not to provide employment. Far from creating new posts, he is also sitting on the vacant posts of the Central Government.

If we consider the data presented by the Central Government in the Parliament, then 9 lakh 64 thousand posts are vacant in 78 departments.

If we look at important departments only, 2.93 lakh posts are vacant in Railways, 1.43 lakh in Home Ministry and 2.64 lakh in Defense Ministry.

Does the Central Government have the answer as to why more than 30% posts are vacant in 15 major departments?

Why are a large number of very important posts vacant in the Prime Minister's own office, who is carrying a 'bag of false guarantees'?

The BJP government, which considers giving permanent jobs as a burden, is continuously promoting the contract system, where there is neither security nor respect.

The vacant posts are the right of the youth of the country and we have prepared a concrete plan to fill them. India's resolve is that we will open closed doors of jobs for the youth.

The destiny of the youth is about to rise after breaking the darkness of unemployment.”

This comes after Gandhi claimed that India's unemployment rate is twice that of Pakistan and more than that of Bhutan and Bangladesh.

“Today, there is maximum unemployment in the country in the last 40 years. India has double the unemployment as compared to Pakistan,” Gandhi said while addressing a gathering in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Claiming that 23 per cent of youth were unemployed in India and 12 per cent in Pakistan, Rahul Gandhi added that India’s unemployment rate was more than that of Bhutan and Bangladesh as well.