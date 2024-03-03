PM Modi Chairs Meeting On 'Viksit Bharat: 2047' Vision, Discusses 100-Day Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over an extensive day-long meeting with his Council of Ministers on Sunday, delving into discussions on crafting the vision document for "Viksit Bharat: 2047" and formulating a detailed action plan for the next five years.
According to PTI, the meeting covered a comprehensive 100-day agenda, focusing on immediate steps to be taken post the formation of a new government in May.
During the session, Prime Minister Modi called upon his ministers to actively engage in winning public support during the upcoming polls.
He reportedly emphasized various measures implemented by his government to stimulate development and ensure the welfare of all sections of society.
A PTI source quoted the Prime Minister, saying, "We will meet again after winning (polls)."
Government insiders reportedly revealed that the roadmap for "Viksit Bharat" was the culmination of over two years of meticulous preparation, adopting a "whole of government" approach that involved contributions from all ministries.
The process included extensive consultations with state governments, academia, industry bodies, civil society, scientific organizations, and the mobilization of youth for valuable inputs.
An official stated, "More than 2,700 meetings, workshops, and seminars were held at various levels, with suggestions from over 20 lakh youths received."
The roadmap for "Viksit Bharat" has a comprehensive blueprint with clearly articulated national vision, aspirations, goals and action points, the sources said, adding that its goals include areas such as economic growth, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ease of living, ease of doing business, infrastructure and social welfare.
This meeting, presumed to be the final one before the announcement of Lok Sabha polls, witnessed detailed presentations by several ministries on a spectrum of issues.
The Prime Minister had earlier tasked his Cabinet colleagues with presenting "actionable, measurable, and clearly defined plans" for the new government.
Displaying confidence in securing a third consecutive term, he has set ambitious targets of winning 370 seats for the BJP and more than 400 for the ruling alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.