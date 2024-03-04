Theatre Of The Absurd: How Nehru Bashing Became The Flavour Of The Season

Interestingly, he was not market-friendly enough to the ‘marketist’ and not socialist enough to the ‘socialist’. And both were right as Nehru, the quintessential Indian, discarding the lure of doctrinaire exactitude of either side, looked for the Samyak—the enlightened middle born out of dialogue amongst multiple viewpoints. The mixed economy was not just his fad, but a logical culmination of the ‘Bombay Plan’ drawn up by Indian big business expecting state intervention and planning in independent India. When the Congress, in its Avadi session, adopted the goal of ‘socialistic pattern of society’, Nehru hastened to reassure big business and asked them to play their own role in national reconstruction. It is fashionable to glibly dismiss the entire idea of planned and mixed economy these days. But without going into many statistics and details, let us just recall that in the 17 years that Nehru ruled India as prime minister, the average life expectancy in India went from 31 to 45 years, and consider if this remarkable feat was possible with the policies ‘unsuitable to India’. Does it not indicate the overall economic growth along with the betterment of people’s lives?