Rinwa reportedly said, "On 4 June, Lok Sabha election counting will take place and it will begin from 8 am. In the state of Uttar Pradesh, in 75 districts, there are 81 counting centres where the counting of votes will take place... Out of 80 Lok Sabha seats, the counting of votes for 35 seats will take place in one counting centre, the counting of votes for 37 seats will take place in 2 counting centres each, and the counting of seats of 8 Lok Sabha seats will be done in 3 centres each. Postal ballots will be counted at the headquarters of the returning officer of the parliamentary constituency."