Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results LIVE: JDU Leader Dead In Bihar's Nalanda
A JDU leader was shot dead by miscreants in Maua Village of Nalanda district in Bihar.
Nalanda DM Shashank Shubhankar told ANI, "We have come here to investigate the matter. After this, we will head out to the village to question people. The accused will soon be punished... The exact reason will be revealed only after an investigation... The deceased was a polling agent."
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results LIVE: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Exudes Confidence About Modi Becoming PM Again
Union Minister and BJP candidate from Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat Dharmendra Pradhan on poll results, said, "The results for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 have already been declared by the people on June 1. It has been decided that Narendra Modi will be the PM again."
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results LIVE: Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Says 'We Are Very Hopeful'
Speaking about Lok Sabha poll results that will be declared tomorrow, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said, “We have to wait. Just wait and see. We are very hopeful that our results are completely the opposite to what the exit polls are saying."
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results LIVE: Preparation For Counting Of Votes Underway In Jammu And Kashmir
Sachin Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Jammu said, " For the counting day, we have made three-tier security arrangements...counting staff have been given training. Agents of political parties have also been briefed...all preparations are done."
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results LIVE: Over 2,000 Personnel Deployed For Counting Of Votes In Mizoram
More than 2,000 personnel would be deployed for counting of votes for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram, a senior official said on Monday.
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas said a three-tier security arrangement has been made in all the 13 counting centres across the state.
There would be three counting centres in state capital Aizawl and one each in the other district headquarters, he said.
Altogether, there would be 40 counting halls with 379 counting tables. Each table would be supervised and monitored by a counting supervisor, counting agent and micro observer, he said.
The counting of votes would begin at 8 am on Tuesday, and postal ballots would be counted first, followed by votes cast in the EVMs, Vyas said.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results LIVE: Vote Counting To Take Place In 7 Centres Across Delhi
Chief Electoral Officer Of Delhi P Krishnamurthy informed that nearly 7,000 officials will be deployed in counting of votes for the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the city at seven centres on June 2.
The counting process will begin at 8am and have 'three-layer security' at the venues.
Lok Sabha Election News: Repoll Underway In 2 Bengal Booths
Repolling was underway on Monday at one booth each in the Barasat and Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, officials said. The repolling started at 7 am and would continue till 6 pm, they said.
The booth in the Barasat constituency is located at the Kadambagachi Saradar Para FP School in the Deganga assembly segment, while the one in Mathurapur is located at the Aaddir Mahal Srichaitanya Bidyapith in the Kakdwip assembly seat, they added.
The decision of repolling was taken on Sunday based on reports of the returning officers, the district election officers and observers concerned, officials said. Voting in the two constituencies was held on June 1.
Exit Poll Results: Massive Jump In Stock Market As Pollsters Predict NDA Sweep
Sensex opened at fresh record high while NIFTY topped 23,300 ahead of Lok Sabha election results, for which exit polls have predicted an NDA sweep.
Lok Sabha Elections Result LIVE: BJP Says 'Congress Doesn't Believe In Supreme Court, Election Commission, Parliament'
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Modi Media poll' jab at exit poll projections said, "The problem with the Congress party is that they do not believe in the Supreme Court, they do not believe in the Election Commission, the CAG, in the Parliament. Who do they believe in? They don't even believe in themselves, and this is why the people also don't believe in them. They do not even believe in the EVMs."
Lok Sabha Elections Result LIVE: 'Bharat Fills Us With Pride And Glory', Says PM Modi In Letter To People of India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter addressed to the people of India said, "development trajectory of Bharat fills us with pride and glory".
"The biggest festival of democracy, the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, are concluding today in our nation, the Mother of Democracy. After a three-day spiritual journey in Kanniyakumari, I have just boarded the plane for Delhi. Through the day, Kashi and numerous other seats have been in the midst of voting. My mind is filled with so many experiences and emotions," he reportedly wrote.
West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections Result LIVE: 40,000 Police Personnel Deployed In WB Till June 19
To manage post-election violence, nearly 400 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies (over 40,000 personnel) will remain in West Bengal until June 19. A significant portion of the CAPFs will consist of the Central Reserve Police Force.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result LIVE: Voting Underway For 6 Karnataka Legislative Council Seats
Voting is underway on Monday in the biennial elections to six seats in the Karnataka Legislative Council from teachers' and graduates' constituencies.
Seventy-eight contestants are in the fray. Counting of votes will be held on June 6.
In the 75-member Upper House, the Congress has 29 members.
The polls are being held for the constituencies of Karnataka North East Graduates, Karnataka South West Graduates, Bangalore Graduates, Karnataka South-East Teachers, Karnataka South-West Teachers and Karnataka South Teachers.
These seats fell vacant following the retirement of six members.
-PTI
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result LIVE: Uttar Pradesh CEO Announces 81 Vote Counting Centres Across State
Chief Electoral Officer, Uttar Pradesh Navdeep Rinva announced that the counting of votes will take place in 81 centres across the state.
Rinwa reportedly said, "On 4 June, Lok Sabha election counting will take place and it will begin from 8 am. In the state of Uttar Pradesh, in 75 districts, there are 81 counting centres where the counting of votes will take place... Out of 80 Lok Sabha seats, the counting of votes for 35 seats will take place in one counting centre, the counting of votes for 37 seats will take place in 2 counting centres each, and the counting of seats of 8 Lok Sabha seats will be done in 3 centres each. Postal ballots will be counted at the headquarters of the returning officer of the parliamentary constituency."
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Chhattisgarh CM Assures To Fulfill Demands After MCC Is Uplifted
Addressing a public meeting in Balod, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai says, "Many types of demands are coming from the society, currently there is a code of conduct, if the code of conduct was not implemented then I would have given you a lot. I assure you that as soon as the code of conduct is lifted, all the demands of your society will be fulfilled..."
Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Will Naveen Patnaik-Led BJD Govt Retain Power In Odisha? Exit Polls Reveal Tough Fight
The exit poll projections for the Odisha Assembly elections suggest a tight contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), giving them a equal of 62-80 seats.
Axis My India on Sunday projected vote share also stood at 42 per cent for both the parties. The question remains whether long-time Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik be able to make a comeback in the state.
Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Exit Polls For Andhra Pradesh Indicate Neck-To-Neck Fight Between YSRCP And NDA
As per India Today-Axis My India, People's Pulse, TV5 Telegu and NDTV India-Jan Ki Baat, a majority for the NDA alliance in the state, led by TDP has been projected.
Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: BJP Sweeps Elections In Arunachal Pradesh, CM Pema Khandu Is Confident Of Party Winning LS Polls Too
The BJP on Sunday returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row, winning 46 seats in the 60-member assembly, and bagging four more seats compared to its 2019 tally.
Chief Minister Pema Khandu asserted that the momentum of what happened in the ‘Land of the rising sun’, a sobriquet for Arunachal Pradesh, will spread to other parts of the country on June 4 when votes for the Lok Sabha elections will be counted.
Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: CM Tamang-Led SKM Govt Retains Power In Sikkim With A Landslide Victory
Led by its president and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Sunday returned to power in the Himalayan state for the second consecutive term by a landslide victory, winning 31 seats in the 32-member assembly.
Tamang, however, won from two seats, and his party bagged 58.38 per cent of the votes polled. The SKM had won 17 seats in the 2019 assembly polls.
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Calls Exit Poll Projections 'Modi Media Poll'
Questioning the credibility of the exit polls, the leaders of major opposition parties alleged that they were conducted at the behest of the government as a "deliberate attempt to justify rigging of elections" and were part of PM Modi's "mind games" to lower the morale of the INDIA bloc workers ahead of counting of votes on June 4.
"This is not called an exit poll but its name is 'Modi media poll'. This is Modi ji's poll, it is his fantasy poll," former Congress president Rahul Gandhi told reporters at the AICC headquarters here.
Asked how many seats the INDIA bloc would get, Gandhi said, "Have you heard (popular singer) Sidhu Moosewala's song '295'? So 295 (seats)."
The BJP hit back, saying Gandhi has been living in a "fantasy world" since childhood and is cut off from the ground reality.
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress Advises LS Candidates To Be Alert Of 'Rigging' During Vote Counting
Stay alert and put in place measures to check any attempts of rigging on vote counting day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi told the party's Lok Sabha poll candidates.
They asked Congress workers and leaders to not leave counting centres till all formalities are completed and shared an SOP with the candidates. They also called on Congress leaders to keep the morale high and stressed that the exit polls were aimed at demoralising the party cadre.
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP Alleges INDIA Bloc May Attempt Violence During Counting Of Votes
The Congress and its INDIA bloc allies are trying to undermine the integrity of India's electoral process, the BJP alleged on Sunday and urged the Election Commission to prevent any attempts of "violence and unrest" during the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls on June 4.
A BJP delegation comprising Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal also urged the poll panel to take cognisance of the "systematic attempts" being made to undermine the electoral process and initiate stringent action against those responsible.
The delegation submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission (EC) in this regard.
"We had to call upon the Election Commission today in light of the repeated attempts by a section of political parties, like the Congress and their INDI alliance partners, and also by certain motivated civil society groups and NGOs who are trying their level best to undermine the integrity of India's electoral process," Goyal told reporters after meeting EC officials.
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Mamata Banerjee Rejects Exit Poll Projections, Calls It 'Manufactured At Home'
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the exit poll predictions were not consistent with the ground reality as they were "manufactured at home" two months back.
Claiming that such exit polls have no value, she criticised the media for showing them.
Most of the exit polls have predicted that the BJP will get more seats than the TMC in the state.
"We had seen how the exit polls were conducted in 2016, 2019 and 2021. None of the predictions had turned out to be true," she told TV9-Bangla news channel.
"These exit polls were manufactured at home by some people two months back for the media consumption. They have no value," the TMC supremo added.
- PTI
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: EC Orders Repolling In 2 Booths Of West Bengal
The Election Commission on Sunday ordered repolling at one booth each in the Barasat and Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituencies.
The returning officers reported incidents of polling disruption and violence following which the EC made the decision of repolling, which will be held from 7 am to 6 pm on Monday.
The booth in the Barasat constituency is located at the Kadambagachi Saradar Para FP School in the Deganga assembly segment, while the one in Mathurapur is located at the Aaddir Mahal Srichaitanya Bidyapith in the Kakdwip assembly seat.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: India Gears Up For Last Part Of Election Process
The counting of the seven phases of Lok Sabha Elections votes will be done on June 4 across the country. This will decide the fate of the incumbent government led by PM Narendra Modi. The exit polls have so far predicted a smooth sailing of the BJP to retain power for the third time at the Centre.
Congress alleged that their party agents won't be allowed at the Assistant Returning Officer's table during counting tomorrow but the Delhi CEO responded denying such claims.