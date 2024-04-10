Lok Sabha Polls: In 10th List, BJP Drops Kirron Kher From Chandigarh, Replaces Pawan Singh From Asansol

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its tenth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Thursday. The list includes nine candidates, with seven from Uttar Pradesh, one from Chandigarh, and one from West Bengal.
The BJP chose Sanjay Tandon as the candidate for Chandigarh, replacing sitting MP Kirron Kher. Moreover, former Union Minister SS Ahluwalia will contest from West Bengal's Asansol, replacing Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh.
The Complete List Is As Follows:
Chandigarh:
Sanjay Tandon
West Bengal:
Asansol: S.S. Ahluwalia
Uttar Pradesh:
Mainpuri Jaiveer Singh Thakur
Kaushambi (SC): Vinod Sonkar
Phulpur: Praveen Patel
Allahabad: Neeraj Tripathi
Ballia: Neeraj Shekhar
Machhlishahr (SC): B.P. Saroj
Ghazipur: Paras Nath Rai
The voting for the 17th Lok Sabha will start on April 19, and the results will be announced on June 4, 2024. The elections will be conducted in seven phases, with the first phase on April 19 and subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, 2024.