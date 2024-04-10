Elections

Lok Sabha Polls: In 10th List, BJP Drops Kirron Kher From Chandigarh, Replaces Pawan Singh From Asansol

The list includes nine candidates, with seven from Uttar Pradesh, one from Chandigarh, and one from West Bengal.

Advertisement

PTI
BJP Drops Kirron Kher From Chandigarh | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its tenth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Thursday. The list includes nine candidates, with seven from Uttar Pradesh, one from Chandigarh, and one from West Bengal.

The BJP chose Sanjay Tandon as the candidate for Chandigarh, replacing sitting MP Kirron Kher. Moreover, former Union Minister SS Ahluwalia will contest from West Bengal's Asansol, replacing Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh.

Also Read:

The Complete List Is As Follows:

Chandigarh:

  • Sanjay Tandon

West Bengal:

  • Asansol: S.S. Ahluwalia

Uttar Pradesh:

  • Mainpuri Jaiveer Singh Thakur

  • Kaushambi (SC): Vinod Sonkar

  • Phulpur: Praveen Patel

  • Allahabad: Neeraj Tripathi

  • Ballia: Neeraj Shekhar

  • Machhlishahr (SC): B.P. Saroj

  • Ghazipur: Paras Nath Rai

Advertisement

The voting for the 17th Lok Sabha will start on April 19, and the results will be announced on June 4, 2024. The elections will be conducted in seven phases, with the first phase on April 19 and subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, 2024.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Actors Who Have Played Biographical Figures On The Silver Screen
  3. Chhattisgarh: 12 Killed As Bus Falls Into Mine Pit In Durg; PM Modi Reacts
  4. What Is The 1864 Arizona Abortion Law? Supreme Court Issues Near-Total Abortion Ban Based On 160-Year-Old Law In The US State
  5. Eid 2024: Songs To Rule Your Playlist This Festive Season
  6. PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Resigns From Cabinet And AAP; Rahul Hits Back At BJP Over Manifesto Row
  8. Sports World LIVE: Sumit Nagal Faces Holger Rune In Monte Carlo Masters Round Of 32