Elections

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE News: PM Modi To Address Rallies In Punjab, Himachal Pradesh; 6th Phase Of LS Polls Tomorrow

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: India is heading towards the end of the ongoing voting phases of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections as the sixth and the second-last one is scheduled to take place on May 25. The campaigning in constituencies that go to polls on Saturday has ended on the evening of May 23. Today PM Modi will be holding several rallies across Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.