Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE News: PM Modi To Address Rallies In Punjab, Himachal Pradesh; 6th Phase Of LS Polls Tomorrow

Elections 2024 LIVE News: Congress' Bhupesh Baghel Slams EC For Not Releasing Voter Percentage
Former Chhattisgarh CM & Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel says, "When people used to vote through ballot paper, election commission used to release the data of voting percentage within 24 hrs. Today, in the digital era, the election commission doesn't give the data even after 8-10 days and when it gives, the percentage increases by 6-8%. It means the election commission is biased."
Punjab Lok Sabha Election LIVE News: EC Transfers 2 Punjab Police Officers
The Election Commission of India (ECI) transferred two Punjab Police officers from their current posts to non-election duties. Swapan Sharma, IPS (RR: 2009), currently serving as the Police Commissioner of Jalandhar and Kuldeep Chahal, IPS (RR: 2009), currently serving as the Police Commissioner of Ludhiana, have been transferred from their present posts.
The ECI has appointed Nilabh Kishore, IPS 1998 Batch (currently posted as ADGP STF Punjab, Shahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar), as Police Commissioner Ludhiana and Rahul S, IPS 2008 Batch (currently posted as DIG-cum- Director Vigilance Bureau Punjab, Shahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar), as Police Commissioner Jalandhar.
- ANI
BJP Candidate Kangana Ranaut Offers Prayers At Kullu Temple
Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangana Ranaut offers prayers at Bijli Mahadev Temple in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.
Ranaut is scheduled to participate in rally with PM Modi on May 24.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE News: Do You Need Voter Slip To Cast Vote?
The Election Commission of India issues voter slips and sends them to the houses of the eligible voters. However, not all eligible voters end up receiving their voter slips.
Voters can check whether their name is mentioned on the electoral roll on the official website of the Election Commission of India -electoralsearch.eci.gov.in.
In case the voters don't have a Voter ID card but are mentioned in the electoral roll, they can still cast their vote by showing other government IDs recognised by the ECI, such as - Aadhar, PAN Card, Passport, etc.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE News: PM Modi To Hold Rallies In Punjab, Himachal Pradesh Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his poll campaign in Punjab by holding his first rally in Patiala on May 23. He will also address rallies in Gurdaspur and Jalandhar on May 24.
PM Modi will then address two rallies, one at Nahan in Shimla (SC) parliamentary constituency in support of party candidate Suresh Kashyap and second at Mandi in support of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on May 24.
Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: 2 Candidates Declare Zero Assets, 121 Candidates Are 'Crorepatis' In Fourth Phase
Two candidates in the fray in the fourth and final phase of assembly elections in Odisha have declared zero assets in their affidavits, reortedly.
Sanjay Kumar Das, an Independent candidate contesting from Dhamnagar assembly segment, and Ambedkarite Party of India nominee from Korei constituency, Gopal Krushna Mohant, declared that they did not own any asset.
Independent candidate Benudhar Mohapatra is contesting from Udala assembly seat with only Rs 645 in hand. Another Independent nominee Jharanarani Jena, who is contesting from Basta constituency, has declared that she has only Rs 1,000.
On the other hand, as many as 121 candidates (31 per cent of total nominees) in the fray in the fourth phase are 'crorepatis', with BJD candidate from Basta segment, Subasini Jena, being the richest with Rs 135.17 crore assets, the report said.
- PTI
Elections 2024 LIVE News: Congress Condemns EC For Not Disclosing Voter Data To Public
The Congress came down heavily on the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday for not disclosing voter data to the public and said it is unfortunate and condemnable that the poll body is not fulfilling its constitutional duty and that its inclination is "one-sided".
Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi accused the EC of trying to be "the election department" of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by not acting on the complaints of model code violation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and instead, making "false equivalences" by giving generalised directions to political parties.
"The EC has become one-sided and blind-sided to one particular party. All this is being done unfortunately, because the EC wants to become the election department of the government of India," Singhvi told a press conference in New Delhi.
His comments came after the EC gave an affidavit in the Supreme Court, saying "indiscriminate disclosure" of polling station-wise voter-turnout data and posting it on its website will cause chaos in the election machinery, which is already in motion for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.
- PTI
Elections 2024 LIVE News: EC Issues Warning To Channi For Calling Poonch Terror Attack 'Poll Stunt'
The Election Commission has issued a strict warning to Congress candidate from Jalandhar Charanjit Singh Channi for violating the Model Code of Conduct, an official said.
Former Punjab chief minister Channi had called the Poonch terror attack, in which an IAF soldier was killed and four others were injured, a "poll stunt" meant to make the BJP win the Lok Sabha elections.
The commission found his response "unsatisfactory", deeming it a violation of the MCC clause which provides - "Criticism of other political parties, when made, shall be confined to their policies and programme, past record and work... Criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion shall be avoided."
One soldier was killed and four others were injured as terrorists ambushed an IAF convoy in the Poonch district on May 4.
Replying to a question on the attack, Channi had said, "Yeh stuntbaazi ho rahi hai, hamle nahi ho rahe (These are all stunts, not attacks). Whenever elections are near, such stunts are performed to make the BJP win."
- PTI
Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE News: Delhi Poll Body Partners With Rapido, Zomato, Swiggy To Encourage Voter Turnout
Delhi Chief Electoral Officer P Krishnamurthy said on Thursday that over one lakh polling personnel have been deployed for the conduct of polls on May 25 while several steps have been taken to protect people from the intense heat wave.
Highlighting special initiatives to enhance the voting experience, he said they have set up 70 pink polling stations across Delhi, one in each assembly constituency, which will be entirely operated by women polling staff, according to a statement.
To further encourage voter turnout, the office of chief electoral officer has partnered with Rapido bike taxi to offer free rides home after voting. Voters will also receive special coupons from Zomato and Swiggy online food ordering and delivery platforms, and various restaurants will provide discounts upon showing voting ink, the statement said.
Jammu And Kashmir Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE News: Security Beefed Up In Poonch, Rajouri Districts
As the poll campaigns for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections ended on Thursday evening, the security in the sensitive areas of Jammu and Kashmir has been heightened.
The Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat in J&K will go for vote on May 25.
Elections 2024 LIVE News: Ex-Punjab Congress MLA Joins BJP
Former Punjab Congress MLA Harminder Singh Jassi on Thursday joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
Chandrasekhar welcomed him into the party and said the three-term former MLA has joined the BJP as he was impressed with the government's welfare and development policies.
Elections 2024 LIVE News: Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait Urges People To Not Vote For BJP, Calls It 'Gang Of Capitalists'
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait appealed to people on Thursday to vote for those candidates who are capable of defeating the ruling BJP's nominees in the two final phases of the Lok Sabha polls on May 25 and June 1.
The national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), which is part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions, also alleged that it is not the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that is contesting the ongoing election, but "a gang of capitalists" that has captured the country.
West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections LIVE News: Killing Of Elederly BJP Worker In Nandigram Triggers Protests; Bengal Guv Reacts
A woman BJP worker from the Scheduled Caste community was killed in Nandigram on Wednesday night, triggering large-scale protests by saffron party activists there on Thursday.
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the "killing" of the woman and directed Banerjee to take immediate action and submit an action-taken report to him, reported PTI.
The region, which falls under Tamluk Lok Sabha seat and is considered to be the backyard of Bengal's leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari, is scheduled to vote on May 25.
Elections 2024 LIVE News: Delhi Police Registers 2 FIRs Over Slogans To Boycott Elections
The Delhi Police has registered two FIRs after slogans to boycott elections were found written on walls at multiple places in the Delhi University area, officials said on Thursday.
Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch (BSCEM) claimed the responsibility for the slogans, such as "Ek hi raasta Naxalbari," written on the walls. The self-proclaimed youth organisation posted photos of the slogans on its Instagram page.
Police said they noticed the slogans written in the area during morning patrolling on Thursday.
Elections 2024 LIVE News: India Heads Towards Sixth Phase Of LS Polls
The sixth or the penultimate phase of Lok Sabha elections will take place in 58 constituencies across six states and two Union territories, including all the seven seats in Delhi on May 24.
Besides the national capital, polling for the sixth round of the marathon seven-phase elections will be held Saturday in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, all 10 seats of Haryana, eight seats each in Bihar and West Bengal, six seats in Odisha, four seats in Jharkhand and one seat in Jammu and Kashmir.
The poll campaigning in these constituencies have ended on Thursday.
Till now, voting has been completed in 25 states and Union territories and 428 constituencies out of 543. The last phase of polling is scheduled on June 1 and counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.