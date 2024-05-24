On May 7 while addressing a rally at Chaibasa in Jharkhand, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi wants to hand over Jal Jungle and Jameen of Adivasis to the industrialists. Emphasising the rights of Adivasis over their land and forest, he said, “The BJP wants to confine tribals to roles like domestic helps. They never want you to become doctors, engineers and lawyers. They want to hand over jungles to industrialists.”