National

Reporter's Guarantee | Kalpana Soren in Conversation with Outlook's Abhik Bhattacharya

Kalpana Soren, JMM leader and one of the star campaigners of the INDIA bloc in an exclusive interview with Outlook, shared her journey from managing the Soren household to managing the political party. Since the arrest of Hemant Soren, she has taken up the baton and is fighting bypolls from the Gandey assembly constituency in Giridih district.