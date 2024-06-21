Elections

Key Contests And Shifting Dynamics: UP Assembly By-Polls On The Horizon

A total of 10 seats will become vacant as current MLAs transition to MPs including SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's Karhal seat

PTI
INDIA Bloc leaders Rahul Gandhi (L) and Akhilesh Yadav | Photo: PTI
info_icon

With INDIA bloc reducing the saffron party to almost half its size in the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh, the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and Congress are expected to continue their alliance in the upcoming assembly by-polls, according to media reports.

A total of 10 seats will become vacant as current MLAs transition to MPs, including Karhal's Akhilesh Yadav, who has won Kannauj, and Milkipur's Awadesh Prasad, who has secured Faizabad in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Other assembly constituencies include Khair (Aligarh), Kundarki (Moradabad), Ghaziabad (Ghaziabad), Majhawan (Mirzapur), Phulpur (Prayagraj), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), and Shahjahanpur. In addition, the Sishamau assembly seat will also be vacated by MLA Irfan Solanki who is facing a 7-year prison sentence for arson. 

Of the ten seats, Kundarki, Sambhal, Karhal, Milkipur, Katehari are currently held by SP MLAs, and Khair, Ghaziabad, Majhawan, Phulpur and Shahjahanpur are held by BJP MLAs. Whereas Meerapur has an RLD MLA.

A tattoo of Akhilesh Yadav is seen on the chest of a Samajwadi Party Supporter celebrating after counting of votes began for India's general election, at the Samajwadi Party Office on June 04, 2024 in Lucknow, - (Photo by Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images)
‘UP Ke Ladke’ Deliver A Big Blow To Saffron Party In Hindi Heartland

BY Zaina Azhar Sayeda

The Karhal seat held by SP supremo, and leader of Opposition in state assembly Akhilesh Yadav is likely to observe a key contest. Although the candidate hasn't been officially announced yet, sources say it could be Akhilesh’s uncle Shivpal Yadav or cousin Tej Pratap Yadav.

The Milkipur seat is also emerging as a hot seat, previously held by Awadhesh Prasad, a pasi Dalit man who defeated the BJP in the land of the Ram Mandir. There is speculation that BJP, which is looking for redemption, may field a Pasi Dalit candidate for the bypolls. Some names being considered include former MLA Baba Gorakhnath, MLA Ramu Priyadarshi, Neeraj Kanojia, District General Secretary Kanshiram Rawat, Radheshyam Tyagi, Chandrabhanu Paswan, Lakshmi Rawat and District Panchayat member Bablu, according to media reports.

The Big Win: Samajwadi Party workers celebrating after election results - Photo: Getty Images
Lok Sabha 2024: What Caused Turn Of The Saffron Tide In Uttar Pradesh?

BY Rakhi Bose

The Meerapur seat in Western Uttar Pradesh will be another one to look out for. The seat held by RLD MLA Chandan Chauhan was won by him when the Jayant Chaudhary-led party was in alliance with the Samajwadi Party. However, this time the party has joined hands with BJP.

Apart from the upcoming assembly bypolls, Congress leaders have hinted at a possibility of the Samajwadi Party and Congress alliance continuing on till the 2027 state elections. Congress leader Ajay Rai told PTI, “our alliance with the Samajwadi Party is natural and this will also continue in the next assembly elections in UP.”

Additionally, the Congress party, which was reduced to a single seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, has made a comeback with six seats. With Rahul Gandhi deciding to retain his Raebareli seat, experts say this signals the Congress party's intent to expand its influence in Uttar Pradesh.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Key Contests And Shifting Dynamics: UP Assembly By-Polls On The Horizon
  2. CSIR NET 2024 Exam Postponed Due To 'Unavoidable, Logistic Issues', NTA To Announce New Dates
  3. Breaking News June 21 Highlights: Delhi HC Stays Kejriwal's Bail, AAP Chief To Remain In Jail; Pune Teen's Father Granted Bail
  4. Pune Porsche Crash: Father Of Accused Teen Granted Bail By Sessions Court
  5. India Lodges Strong Protest With Canada Over Khalistan 'Citizens Court' In Vancouver
Entertainment News
  1. World Music Day: Revisiting Some Of The Classic Melodies From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Films
  2. 'Maharaj': Gujarat Court Lifts Stay On Release Of Junaid Khan's Film
  3. World Music Day: 8 Soulful Love Songs To Add To Your Playlist
  4. 5 Shows That Should Be On Your Watchlist If You Are A Fan Of Crime Thrillers
  5. Anurag Kashyap On His Rift With Abhay Deol: He Won’t Be Able To Show His Face If I Tell The Truth
Sports News
  1. ENG Vs SA, Super 8, ICC T20 WC 2024, Live Updates: South Africa Wobble After de Kock Dismissal - Rashid Takes Markram's Wicket
  2. WI Vs USA Super 8, ICC T20 WC 2024: Weather And Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  3. England At Euro 2024: Carragher Questions Southgate's Substitutions - What Does The Data Say?
  4. Scotland At UEFA Euro 2024: Injured Kieran Tierney Out Of European Championship
  5. Rob Page Sacked As Wales Manager
World News
  1. Armenia Joins List Of Countries That Recognise Palestine; Israel Summons Envoy For 'Stern Reprimand'
  2. Summer Solstice 2024: Your Guide To The Longest Day Of The Year
  3. Beat the Heat: Easy Ways To Stay Cool And Prevent Heat-related Illness
  4. How Are Zoo Animals Dealing With Heat Wave? Here’s What Zookeepers Do To Keep Animals Cool
  5. Hajj 2024: MEA Confirms Death of 98 Indians, Saudi Met Department Says 2025 To Be Last Hajj In Summer Season
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News June 21 Highlights: Delhi HC Stays Kejriwal's Bail, AAP Chief To Remain In Jail; Pune Teen's Father Granted Bail
  2. As Bihar Assembly Election Closes In, Political Parties Look Into Lok Sabha Results
  3. Weather Wrap: Rain Brings Relief For Delhi-NCR Amid Scorching Heat; Red Alerts Issued For Karnataka, Goa | Details
  4. Kylie Jenner Breaks Down Over Criticism About Her Looks On 'The Kardashians' | Video
  5. Sunny Deol, Saiyami Kher Perform Pooja Ahead Of ‘SDGM’ Shoot; Latter Calls It A 'Significant Milestone'
  6. NEET-UG: 'Diverting Attention From Kingpin', Tejashwi Yadav Reacts On RJD-Link In Paper Leak Case
  7. National Smoothie Day 2024 Deals, Freebies And Discounts You Can't Miss: Jamba Juice, Planet Smoothie, Playa Bowls, And More!
  8. Anil Kapoor Opens Up About His Feud With Boney Kapoor Over 'No Entry 2', Calls It 'Ghar Ki Baat'