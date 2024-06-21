Key Contests And Shifting Dynamics: UP Assembly By-Polls On The Horizon

The Milkipur seat is also emerging as a hot seat, previously held by Awadhesh Prasad, a pasi Dalit man who defeated the BJP in the land of the Ram Mandir. There is speculation that BJP, which is looking for redemption, may field a Pasi Dalit candidate for the bypolls. Some names being considered include former MLA Baba Gorakhnath, MLA Ramu Priyadarshi, Neeraj Kanojia, District General Secretary Kanshiram Rawat, Radheshyam Tyagi, Chandrabhanu Paswan, Lakshmi Rawat and District Panchayat member Bablu, according to media reports.