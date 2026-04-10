Kerala: Midnight Attack in Payyannur After Polls Deepens Political Tensions

Tensions flared in Kerala’s Payyannur after polling ended, with attacks on individuals linked to UDF-backed candidate V Kunhikrishnan raising questions about political freedom in the CPM stronghold.

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Summary

Summary of this article

  • House of Marxist intellectual T Purushothaman vandalised, car set on fire in midnight attack

  • Earlier arson and threats against Kunhikrishnan supporters point to a pattern of intimidation

  • Incidents highlight growing concerns over suppression of dissent in Payyannur and Kannur

Violence erupted in Payyannur, a CPM stronghold, within hours of polling concluding, with supporters of former CPM member and UDF-backed candidate V Kunhikrishnan reportedly targeted.

In the early hours of Friday, the home of T Purushothaman, a Marxist intellectual, in Mahadeva Gramam was attacked. Window panes were shattered and his Hyundai i20, parked in the porch, was set alight after its rear glass was broken. The fire, which affected the rear portion of the vehicle, was put out by family members before it could spread further.

Purushothaman said the incident began shortly after midnight, when stones were thrown at the house. According to him, the attackers entered the compound, damaged property and set the car on fire before fleeing. He said three individuals were seen running away and warned that a slight delay in responding could have led to more serious damage, including the risk of the fire spreading to the house.

A CPM branch committee member, Purushothaman denied campaigning for Kunhikrishnan but confirmed attending the release of his book on 4 February. He described the attack as deliberate and premeditated. Police have registered a case, though no arrests have been made so far.

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The incident is part of a broader pattern. On January 26, a motorcycle belonging to Prasannan, a close supporter of Kunhikrishnan, was taken to a nearby field and set on fire. Earlier that day, Prasannan had led a spontaneous march in Vellur in support of Kunhikrishnan, who had been expelled from the CPM after accusing MLA T.I. Madhusoodanan of misusing funds collected in the name of a slain party worker.

More than two months later, no arrests have been made in that case either. In response, a local collective, Jagratha Payyannur, raised funds to replace the destroyed vehicle and later helped publish Kunhikrishnan’s book.

Although the election campaign did not witness direct physical attacks, Kunhikrishnan alleged that pressure was exerted on local landowners to prevent him from setting up campaign offices.

Tensions have also surfaced online and within communities. P V Subhash, a former CPM councillor from Annoor Kizhakkekovval, reportedly faced threats on social media after allegedly voting for Kunhikrishnan. According to local Congress leader Hareesh Annoor, he was branded a traitor and warned of consequences. In a related incident, the boundary wall of a Congress supporter was demolished after it had been used to display pro-Kunhikrishnan graffiti.

These developments have raised concerns about the state of political freedom in Payyannur and surrounding areas.

Purushothaman, regarded within CPM circles as an independent-minded figure, has a complex political history. Once a contemporary of MLA Madhusoodanan, he was known for his intellectual influence and had previously worked alongside Kunhikrishnan during his time in the DYFI. His trajectory changed after he was arrested in connection with a murder case, reportedly under controversial circumstances, and spent several years in prison.

After his release, he returned to find himself sidelined within the party. He was later expelled, briefly associated with other Left groups, and eventually readmitted to the CPM’s Payyannur town unit. Following Kunhikrishnan’s fallout with Madhusoodanan, Purushothaman is believed to have aligned himself with the former, though he denies any official involvement in the campaign.

Party sources, however, suggest he played an informal advisory role. If so, the attack on his home underscores what critics describe as a shrinking space for dissent, where even perceived support for rival candidates can provoke retaliation.

Reacting to the incident, Purushothaman alleged that the political climate was becoming increasingly coercive, warning that intimidation was being used to silence differing opinions and discourage open support for alternative voices. 

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